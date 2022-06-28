Hocus Pocus 2 trailer summons Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

The Sanderson sisters are back. Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to its classic Halloween flick starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Taking place in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts some 29 years after the first movie, three high school friends named Becca (Gossip Girl star Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lillia Buckingham), and Izzy (Blue Beetle's Belissa Escobedo) light the Black Flame Candle during a birthday ritual and accidentally summon the Sanderson sisters from the 17th century. Now it's up to the trio to stop Winifred, Mary, and Sarah from wreaking a new kind of havoc before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

The sisters famously perform "I Put a Spell on You" in the original film, and the teaser trailer for the sequel shows them heading for the stage – implying that we're getting another showstopping number. A black cat also briefly appears, most likely as a nod to Binx (voiced by Jason Marsden), a 17th-century teen who gets transformed into a black cat by Winifred and helps Max and Dani defeat the Sanderson Sisters in the first flick.

Doug Jones, who you might know as The Pale Man from Pan's Labyrinth or the Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water, will return as Billy – Winifred's deceased ex-boyfriend who returns as a vengeful zombie. Veep's Tony Hale and The Tomorrow War's Sam Richardson also star.

The sequel is directed by Anne Fletcher, best known for the films Step Up, 27 Dresses, and The Proposal, with a screenplay penned by Jen D'Angelo, writer of Loosely Exactly Nicole.

Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney Plus just in time for Halloween on September 30, 2022. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies premiering in 2022 and beyond.