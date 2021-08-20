Here's where a PS5 restock could appear today

When will another PS5 restock happen? It's possible we'll get another drop ahead of the weekend, and if so, it'll probably be from Best Buy or Target.

Although Best Buy usually offers deals on Thursdays (as evidenced by last week's drop on August 12), it has been known to get PS5 restock consoles on a Friday as well. That means you should keep an eye on it throughout the early afternoon.

Meanwhile, Target hasn't had a PS5 restock since Friday July 30. That means it's overdue a drop, so maybe this week it'll rejoin the party. Fingers crossed, everyone.

Similarly, there's a glimmer of hope - albeit a very small one - that Amazon could provide a PS5 restock today. It has a really annoying habit of selling consoles out of the blue and at the weirdest times, so making sure you'd signed in and ready to go (with the system on your wishlist) isn't a bad idea.

If those PS5 stock possibilities don't pan out, we'll likely need to wait until after the weekend - PS5 deals normally drop toward the end of the week.

PS5 restock: tips for this week

One rule is more important than any other when it comes to PS5 restock deals - be patient. Even if you aren't able to secure the console straight away, don't give up. Retailers usually sell the console in waves, which means you might get another chance if you stick around. Keep refreshing that page.

Making sure you've signed in ahead of time with your payment details ready to go is also a must; this avoid any unnecessary holdups. Because some websites slow down or glitch because of the weight of traffic, you want to get in and out as fast as possible.

Keep tabs on Twitter stock trackers as well. These tend to be on the money with their predictions, and they're a great early warning system for a PS5 restock.

Oh, and remember to check out the bundles. These tend to sell out slower than consoles by themselves, so make a beeline for them if you can. Your odds of securing a console with games or the best PS5 accessories are much higher.

Finally, don't pay over the odds. The standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition should be more than US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're forking out more than that, make sure you're getting some extras or a bundle. Trust us, scalpers are never worth buying from - stick to retailers you trust.

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99)

Want the full PlayStation 5 experience? This is the version you need to get. It's more expensive than the Digital Edition, but there's a good reason for that - this one features a 4K disc drive, allowing you to play physical games, DVDs, or Blu-rays on the console.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99)

Keen to save money on a PS5? This version is for you. It offers exactly the same gaming experience as the standard PS5, but it doesn't have a disc drive (this helps keep the cost down). Just remember, that means you'll have to buy all of your games digitally.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

