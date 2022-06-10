Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Powered by Mana

The Future Games Show powered by Mana begins very soon, so here's how to watch and make sure you catch all the announcements.

E3 2022 has been cancelled, but our very own Future Games Show is one of many presentations stepping up to fill in the gaps. Taking place on Saturday, June 11 at 12:00 PT/ 15:00 ET/ 20:00 BST, you'll be able to watch the show by subscribing to GamesRadar+'s Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel (for which we've got a handy reminder link (opens in new tab)), Twitter, or simply catching it right here at Gamesradar.com.

In terms of what to expect, the first Future Games Show of the summer invites you to discover something new with more than 40 multi-format games from beloved publishers, including seven exclusive world premieres. As well as the stuff that's brand-new, we'll be providing trailer, developer interviews, and more exclusive announcements for games coming to PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As ever, the show will be hosted by some of your favourite video game faces. This time around, the voices of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Doug Cockle and Denise Gough (best known as Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg), will be guiding you through the announcements.

If you find yourself looking for even more after the show, you can also keep an eye on the PC Gaming Show on Sunday, June 12, immediately after the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. That'll have its own reveals and premieres, all dedicated to titles coming to PC.

To keep on top of everything happening over this conference season, make sure to check out our E3 2022 schedule.