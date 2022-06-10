Here's how to watch the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase

Nestled among the many trailers, interviews and reveals that made up this year's Summer Game Fest presentation was the announcement of the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase. If you want to give it a watch, we've got all the details you need to do just that.

The event will take place today, June 10, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT and will be broadcast on the Summer Game Fest YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels. Alternatively, you can also catch it over on Epic's Twitch channel.

The short video shown during yesterday's livestream didn't go into detail regarding how long the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase will run for, nor did it mention any specific titles that will be in attendance. Instead, Epic is keeping things suitably mysterious, saying, "We're taking a look at new announcements and updates from PC titles heading to the store this year and beyond".

The footage does show a brief glimpse of both Saints Row and Rocket League, making it highly likely that we'll see more from both these games later today. And as the Summer Game Fest livestream revealed, Goat Simulator 3 for PC and an Early Access version of Witchfire are coming exclusively to Epic Games Store later this year, so we could potentially see more information on these two titles also.

Goat Simulator 3 was unveiled with a trailer clearly inspired by Dead Island 2. The game will launch this Fall and feature four player co-op for even more carnage. Meanwhile we've not heard a lot from Witchfire since its announcement all the way back in 2017, so a closer look at this guns-n'-magic FPS would be very welcome.

This year still has a lot of top-notch titles in store.