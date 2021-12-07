Here's how to turn off the Discord Christmas sounds

If you're a regular user of the voice platform, you may have noticed a suite of new Discord Christmas sounds, but if you're not a fan, here's how to turn them off.

The new notification noises, ushered in as part of the festive season, replace the traditional sounds heard when you receive a message or join a voice call. Unfortunately, they've not proved universally popular. If you're looking to turn them off, head to settings (the cog in the bottom left-hand corner of the Discord app), then appearance (under app settings), and uncheck the 'Show Season Theme' mark that should be in the middle of your screen.

Last night, Discord confirmed on Twitter that the sounds "have now been made opt-in", so if you want to turn them on, you'll want to go to settings, and then notification. If the option isn't there, you can hit Ctrl + R, which should refresh the client and give you the choice to opt-in.

Whether or not you keep the new Discord Christmas sounds, the change is likely to be temporary. It's part of Snowsgiving, a festive celebration during which Discord is partnering with mental health and addiction non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms, for which the platform is aiming to raise $200,000 - a target which it was well on the way to meeting just a few hours after Snowsgiving kicked off.

Additional surprises will be making their way to Discord from today, December 7, until December 13, so keep your eyes out for some more festive treats.

