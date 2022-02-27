Here are all the Pokemon in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, including the starters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been announced, kicking off the series' ninth generation, and we've rounded up all the Pokemon that showed up in the trailer.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced during the recent Pokemon Presents livestream, with a trailer and accompanying description promising a bright open-world approach. That open world seems to mean that Pokemon are once again roaming free in the style of Sword and Shield's Wild Area and Pokemon Legends Arceus' zones, but which mons will we actually get to encounter in this mysterious new region?

To answer that question, we've gone through the trailer with a fine tooth comb, and documented what we've seen. Pokemon included in brackets don't appear in the trailer, but are evolutions/prevolutions of those that do, so it's safe to assume at this point that they might show up.

Starly (Staravia, Staraptor)

Hoppip (Skiploom, Jumpluff)

Bounsweet (Tseenee, Tsareena)

Petilil (Liligant)

Psyduck (Golduck)

Drifloon (Drifbloom)

Combee (Vespiquen)

Meowth (Persian)

Stonjourner

Pelipper (Wingull)

Clauncher (Clawitzer)

Swablu (Altaria)

Pikachu (Pichu, Raichu)

Blissey (Happiny, Chansey)

Seviper

(Larviater (Pupitar, Tyranitar)

Magnemite (Magneton, Magnezone)

Lucario (Riolu)

Elsewhere, there's a statue of dragon Pokemon Dratini outside one of the houses featured in the trailer, which implies the existence of Dragonair and Dragonite elsewhere in its line.

Finally, there are the Pokemon Scarlet Violet Starters from this region - a grass-type cat called Sprigatito, a fire-type crocodile called Fuecoco, and a water-type duck called Quaxley that's likely to get a flying-type evolution.

That's likely far from an exhaustive list, not least because of the relative lack of water-type Pokemon despite the azure seas that feature prominently throughout the trailer. More Pokemon are likely to be revealed over the coming months, so keep a close eye out.

