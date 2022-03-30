Henry Cavill reunites with his horse co-star as he prepares for The Witcher season 3

Geralt actor Henry Cavill has shared his preparation work for The Witcher season 3 – including some horse riding that could perhaps hint at a long-faced newcomer to the cast.

Taking to Instagram, Cavill revealed a shot of Hector, who was also used to help Cavill prepare for his horseback antics in previous seasons of The Witcher.

"Reunited with my equine friend Hector today, and my human friend Laszlo!" Cavill wrote. "After a good ride out through the mountains, Hector showed off some of his new rearing skills. He's showing some promise."

Cavill also posted a video of him working out "on location." It’s not clear if it’s for The Witcher season 3, though, given the timeline and recent location scouting, it’s a distinct possibility. If that’s the case, The Witcher is taking a serious step up with its landscapes. Look at those mountains!

While we’re in a speculating mood: Henry Cavill working with his "equine friend" is probably proof enough that Geralt could be getting a replacement for Roach who – spoilers – passed over to the great stable in the sky during The Witcher season 2.

“We were already pushing the boundaries of how long a horse can live," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told GamesRadar+ last year on Roach’s death. "One of the things I love about the books and the games is he continues to name his future horses Roach. I want to be able to start talking about that – who was Roach in his life and what happens when he loses his best friend? How does he gain a new one?"

No release date yet for The Witcher season 3 but there’s a new spin-off, Blood Origin, out later this year. For more from the streamer, check out some more of the best Netflix shows.