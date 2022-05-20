Harley Quinn goes weekly and heads to space in August

Harley Quinn’s Task Force XX Space Extravaganza will begin and end this August, taking 'go big or go home' to a whole new level in the process. Starting August 2, the comic will be released weekly, and it will conclude with the double-sized Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 at the end of the month. Plus, the Annual will establish a new status quo for Harley, which could make her next adventures especially interesting.

The current Harley Quinn ongoing is written by Stephanie Phillips and has featured art by a variety of creators; Georges Duarte will illustrated issues #18-20, with Simone Buonfantino taking over for Harley Quinn #21 and Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1, though the latter will also feature other artists.

Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 (Image credit: DC)

Starting with issue #18, Harley teams up with other former villains like Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, and Solomon Grundy, all under the leadership of Luke Fox. Their mission? Go to space and clean up an old experiment left in the Justice League of America's moon base. After arriving, they discover have to fight a 'horrific alien monster' and then save Earth, and Harley isn't happy with Luke Fox at all.

Harley Quinn #18 goes on sale August 2, followed by Harley Quinn #19 on August 9, Harley Quinn #20 on August 16, and Harley Quinn #21 on August 23. Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 goes on sale August 30, and concludes her space-faring adventures – at least for now.

Check out the covers for Harley Quinn #18-21 and Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 below.

Image 1 of 18 Harley Quinn #18 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 18 Harley Quinn #18 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 18 Harley Quinn #18 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 18 Harley Quinn #18 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 18 Harley Quinn #19 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 18 Harley Quinn #19 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 18 Harley Quinn #19 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 18 Harley Quinn #19 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 18 Harley Quinn #20 (Image credit: DC) Image 10 of 18 Harley Quinn #20 (Image credit: DC) Image 11 of 18 Harley Quinn #20 (Image credit: DC) Image 12 of 18 Harley Quinn #20 (Image credit: DC) Image 13 of 18 Harley Quinn #21 (Image credit: DC) Image 14 of 18 Harley Quinn #21 (Image credit: DC) Image 15 of 18 Harley Quinn #21 (Image credit: DC) Image 16 of 18 Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 (Image credit: DC) Image 17 of 18 Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 (Image credit: DC) Image 18 of 18 Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 (Image credit: DC)

