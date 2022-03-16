Halo TV show reviews are in – and critics are comparing the series to The Mandalorian, but not in a good way

Halo TV show reviews are in – and they're comparing the new sci-fi series to The Mandalorian, but not all that favorably.

The video game adaptation stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Yerin Ha as Kwan, Natascha McElhone as Catherine Halsey, and Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066.

The Mandalorian comparisons revolve around a plot that sees Master Chief having flashbacks to his past, questioning what he knows, and embarking on a journey with a teenager named Kwan. So, a helmeted warrior in a sci-fi TV show traveling with a younger companion – that does sound familiar.

We've rounded up a selection of reviews to give you an idea of what critics are saying on the series so far, and while nothing is particularly glowing, most of the reviewers do seem to think the show has promise (critics have been given just two episodes to base their opinions on). And don't worry, everything below is totally spoiler-free.

The Hollywood Reporter – Daniel Fienberg

"Creators Kyle Killen and Steven Kane have adapted Halo in a way that basically renders it – with the emphasis on 'basic' – a clone of The Mandalorian (or Sweet Tooth or The Road or Lone Wolf and Cub). Boasting no technological innovation to speak of, few performances to offer meaningful grounding and only limited action thrills, Halo is aggressively forgettable, which is at least several steps up from 'bad.'"

Variety – Caroline Framke

"In this TV show, Schreiber gets significantly more to work with, especially as the character begins to question his total commitment to taking orders and links up with Kwan to create an unlikely pair of uneasy compatriots. (And yes: in these moments, it's nearly impossible to not compare Halo to The Mandalorian.) Schreiber is decent in the early outings of Master Chief's identity crisis, though nowhere near as immediately charismatic or deftly written as, say, Pedro Pascal's wry Star Wars warrior. With more solid characterization to grasp onto, it's Ha who steals the show as she embodies Kwan's defiance and visceral pain once everything she holds dear is irrevocably lost."

IGN – 7/10 – Jesse Schedeen

"Given how integral the massive battles between humanity and the Covenant are to the appeal of the Halo franchise, the lackluster action in the Halo premiere is cause for concern. However, the series gets enough else right in its first outing to make up for that shortcoming. As much as the premiere focuses on capturing the iconic weapons and technology from the games, it also shows a willingness to move its story in dramatically different directions. This is hardly a 1:1 adaptation of the games, and that's really the show's biggest selling point right now."

Collider – B- – Chase Hutchinson

"Just as Master Chief is only able to scratch the surface of what has happened to him, the show feels like it is only beginning to uncover the vastness of its world. What we see is intriguing and demonstrates how there is a lot of potential for this Halo adaptation to thrive where many other forgotten attempts have failed. It mostly succeeds in this regard, with the relationship between [Kwan] and John proving to be the show's saving grace. They offer a hopeful glimpse at a future where they both help each face off against a universe that is dead set on using them for their own means. Even when everything else around them struggles to come together, they remain the glue that holds it all in place."

Entertainment Weekly – C- – Darren Franich

"There are trees smaller than Schreiber, but his best performances have a wiry, small-guy energy like James Cagney woke up one morning in the body of an Eastern European power forward. Master Chief isn't a completely thankless role – he shows his face more than you'd think – but any actor would look shrunken inside the Spartan mega-armor. The plot shines a light on the Chief's background, and here I worry the makers of Halo are just arriving late to the party. Here's the story of a famous helmeted space warrior assaulted by sad-youth flashbacks who pairs up with a young accomplice who melts his cold killer's heart. It's like Mandalorian without the pucks. What is Mandalorian without the pucks?"

IndieWire – C+ – Ben Travers

"Schreiber is a talent worth seeing sans helmet (and he does go the majority of episode 2 without it). McElhone can dance along the line between caring matriarch and cold-blooded scientist. The action feels more like watching kids play with their toys than slickly choreographed cinema, but the money invested in this massive production is certainly up on screen. Halo may very well evolve into something more than a math equation (Game of Thrones + The Mandalorian = Halo). What's unclear is whether Paramount Plus actually wants it to, or if these obvious comparisons are precisely the point."

Inverse – Eric Francisco

"It's The Mandalorian. It's The Last of Us. It's Logan and Leon the Professional in space. It's a story trope that's trendy in the ether but never wears out as long as the stories are exciting, fresh, and smart.

"Halo doesn't excel at all of those qualities. Nauseating CG aliens dull the show's action; it's a bad sign when the games' live-action trailers from over a decade ago feel more visceral than the actual series. None of its ongoing plot threads seem to think beyond the heartstrings. The show's many mysteries remain locked behind Abrams-esque mystery boxes, which feels like an obligation in the streaming era than a purposeful creative choice."

Halo debuts on Paramount Plus this March 24.