Green Lantern mo-cap suit revealed

A couple of weeks back, our hopes of catching an early pic of Ryan Reynolds in his superhero Green Lantern suit were crushed when we learned that he wouldn’t be wearing one at all – it would be entirely CGI.

Well, here’s the next best thing! MTV have posted up a picture of Reynolds on-set in a Gollum-style dot-suit that will obviously be helping those CGI guys in post-production (though he looks significantly buffer than Andy Serkis, of course).

This pic found its way out even though co-writer and producer Greg Berlanti said that the GL team were on “lockdown”. Lucky us.

Click below for a hi-res version...

Meanwhile, MTV revealed that Blake Lively won’t be donning Star Sapphire’s “pink bodysuit”. (Shame.) Lively will be playing love interest Carol Ferris, who in some of the early comics went on to become supervillain and Lantern nemesis Star Sapphire. Nothing like a woman scorned...

It’s an idea that seems to have been nixed for the movie adaptation – though it’s possible that could become a concept for any possible sequels.

Source: [ MTV ]

