Gran Turismo 7 appears to have been pulled from sale in Russia

Gran Turismo 7 has seemingly been pulled from sale in Russia.

As first reported earlier today by Eurogamer, Gran Turismo 7 should now be available worldwide for both PS4 and PS5 systems. However, it's currently unavailable to buy from the Russian-facing PSN storefront, and all the information there is to go on from the page is that the release date is "pending."

Currently, neither Sony or PlayStation has outwardly commented on Gran Turismo 7 being pulled from sale in Russia. It's not known whether this is a new policy from PlayStation that will affect other first-party releases going forward, or whether this is a temporary one-off situation.

We've reached out to Sony and PlayStation for comment on the situation, and will update this article should we receive any information.

This could be a response to Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov calling on both PlayStation and Xbox to temporarily suspend accounts in both Belarus and Russia. Earlier this week, the Vice Prime Minister called on both organizations to temporarily block accounts in both nations, as well as cancel all upcoming esports events taking place in either country.

Just yesterday, CD Projekt announced it would be suspending the GOG storefront, as well as digital sales of The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and other CD Projekt Red-made games, in Belarus and Russia. The company announced it would also be halting merch shipments into both nations for the foreseeable future.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.