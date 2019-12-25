Grab a cheap iPad deal this festive season

Just after Christmas is an ideal time to look out for a cheap iPad deal if you weren't lucky enough to get one for Christmas from someone who really likes you. The iPad dominates mobile gaming when it comes to tablets and the iPad Pro sits comfortably atop our best gaming tablets guide. It really is a great piece of kit and a tremendously powerful and beautiful thing to play games on without needing one of the best gaming laptops or best gaming PCs.

However, it can sometimes be a bit baffling as to exactly which one is best for you among any sales that are happening. What models are there - and why are there so many different names? What size does each model come in? And so on. The good thing is that they are all quality tablets for gaming but will vary wildly in size and then price. From the massive nearly-a-foot-in-size Pro models that will munch through anything you ask of them, to the handheld Minis which are great for gaming and watching on the go, you'll find whatever you fancy on this page. It will also be regularly updated and populated with the latest and cheapest offers and prices in your locality. An important thing to note however, is to be aware of the capacities of each model as they will alter the amount each can store and, inevitably, their price.

Before jumping into the latest and cheapest iPad prices, however, it's worth considering the extras that can really make your mobile gaming, or gaming in general, experience better: what about one of the best set of cans from our best PS4 headsets? Or a hard drive to store data, saves and games from our guide to the best Xbox One external hard drives list? Items on these lists are often compatible with mobile devices so you shouldn't have anything to worry about in that respect, and it's these items, along with that new iPad, that will enhance your mobile gaming time with your new or upgraded console and get your 2020 off to a brilliant beginning.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro

The biggest and most beastly of the iPad family, the iPad Pro is a glorious piece of kit which can reach the size of what feels like a small television. It's our favourite gaming tablet due to its seamless and effortless performance that's only matched in excellence by the lovely, lovely display.

iPad

This is the 'regular' iPad - the iPad that comes up if you just talk about or search for an 'iPad'. This finds itself in the middle of the pack on size, coming in at around the 9 or 10 inch size. A wonderful tablet that'll give you that famous Apple performance.

iPad Air

The iPad Air is for those who want a bit more than the regular tablet. It has a superior display, a super-fast chipset that matches the latest versions of the iPhone, and a higher resolution front-facing camera to up the ante on the picture/selfie front.

iPad Mini

The littlest of the bunch but still a great device. This is a lovely tablet for those of us with smaller hands - and that extends to little humans too. It'll still give you that great performance we expect from an Apple slab but won't take up the same space as its larger siblings.

If you fancy your mobile device even smaller but still powerful then be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming phone money can buy. Or if you want a much bigger screen for gaming, check out our best gaming monitor guide here.