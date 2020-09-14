Godfall combat trailer shows off more 4K gameplay on PS5

Godfall, the upcoming "looter-slasher" from Counterplay Games, has debuted more 4K PS5 gameplay in new trailer focused on its hack-and-slash combat.

The trailer arrives hot off the heels of publisher Gearbox's PAX Online panel, where it also dove into details on the upcoming PS5 game's pricing and pre-order structure.

Check out the full trailer, captured in real-time 4K resolution on a PS5, below:

Godfall is expected to launch this Holiday 2020 alongside the PS5, and Counterplay has confirmed the game will also be hitting PC via the Epic Games Store at the same time, though there's no word on a potential Xbox release after that just yet.

Gearbox's next-gen news at PAX Online didn't end with Godfall. The publisher also confirmed that its 2019 looter shooter Borderlands 3 would be hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X in the near future, complete with four-player split-screen, improved graphics, and more.

For more next-gen news, check back this Wednesday, September 16, when Sony finally lifts the lid on its next-gen console with a new PS5 showcase live stream.

