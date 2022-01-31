God of War mod uses unused Kratos voice lines for awful dad jokes

A God of War mod turns the game into a series of dad jokes thanks to actor Christopher Judge.

2018's God of War reboot from Sony Santa Monica launched on PC this past month, but it wasn't until last week that the 'God of Dad Jokes' mod surfaced over on NexusMods. This mod claims to implement a number of unused audio lines from Kratos actor Christopher Judge back into the game, and the results (which you can see in the video below) are a series of excruciatingly painful dad jokes.

It's not hard to see why the lines from Judge didn't end up making the cut for the final game. The atmospheric tension between Kratos and Atreus, particularly in the early few hours of the game, just being utterly uprooted by the former cracking dad jokes would've been a little too much to bear. Unused lines aren't the only source of the new dialog though, because a Polygon interview with Judge is also a basis for one joke.

Going through the NexusMods entry for God of War, Sony Santa Monica's reboot is already really popular with modders. Some of the most popular mods, though, are actually save file mods, which transport you to various moments throughout the lengthy game, as well as give you the perfect gear to handle New Game Plus. Check out our God of War PC impressions for everything you need to know about the new port.

