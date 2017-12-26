Get a Switch and two amazing games for £350! Choose between The Legend of Zelda, LA Noire, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokken Tournament, or FIFA 18

The trouble with picking up a good Nintendo Switch deal is what games to get with it. How about this deal with six options to choose from, including our... everyones' GOTY The Legend of Zelda. As well as that there's LA Noire, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokken Tournament DX, or FIFA 18. You can only pick two though, so choose wisely.

And, if that's not your bag, then check out the best Boxing Day deals here .

Get a Nintendo Switch and two games for £350. Choose two games from The Legend of Zelda, LA Noire, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokken Tournament, or FIFA 18.

Obviously Zelda is one of the best games of the year (check out our GOTY 2017 to see that and the competition), while most of Switches brightest and best are in the options. It's not a bad way to get on board!