Get 6 months of Spotify Premium with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1

The Xbox Game Pass subscription was already brilliant value for money, but it just got that much tastier. As well as being able to grab one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 / £1 (which offers Xbox Live and access to Game Pass on Xbox One and PC, by the way), you're also receiving 6 months of ad-free Spotify Premium to go with it. That's a saving of almost $60 on music alone, because Spotify Premium is normally $9.99 per month. When you throw in the 100 or so games included with Xbox Game Pass, this becomes a pretty exceptional deal.

If you're still on the fence about Xbox Game Pass, trust us - you really shouldn't be. The games in its library are mostly excellent, and they range from Gears 5 to Dishonored 2 . On top of massive titles like those, every Xbox One exclusive is included. More importantly, sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds (by Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity developer Obsidian Entertainment) will be available to download for free at launch on October 25 2019. That's a $50+ release and one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, so getting it - and half a year of ad-free music, for that matter - at such a low price is most excellent. A month of online multiplayer for $1 also makes this one of the best Xbox Live deals around, everything else aside. You're unlikely to find a better offer.

Not sure where to start with Game Pass? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Head over to our guide to the very best games on Xbox Game Pass , including the full Halo series, Batman: Return to Arkham, and more (though you can also get yourself a steal with these cheap Xbox game deals if you'd prefer physical discs).

Need to find an Xbox One controller cheap to make the most of co-op games like Gears 5 in Xbox Game Pass? Check out our list of must-have Xbox One accessories.