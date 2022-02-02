Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream will take place later this week

Genshin Impact will reveal details of its upcoming Version 2.5 update later this week.

As announced earlier today via the tweet below, Genshin Impact will be holding a special program later this week on Friday, February 4. This special livestream from developer miHoYo will be dedicated entirely to the upcoming 2.5 version of the game, and will even be followed by an online concert featuring some orchestral bangers from the game itself.

Dear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies! >>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LHvwuJmAIBFebruary 2, 2022 See more

MiHoYo previously announced that Yae Miko will be released in update 2.5, and given her relationship with Raiden Shogun, players have long suspected that Raiden will see her first rerun banner in the update as well. It certainly doesn't seem like a coincidence that Raiden appears alongside Yae in the art for the stream announcement, but we won't know the exact character banners until Friday. We may also see a new character teased in the lead-up to the actual update, with the most likely candidate being Kamisato Ayato, whose first line of dialogue set the community ablaze back in December.

Genshin Impact has been going from strength to strength over the last six months or so, culminating it being crowned the most talked-about game on Twitter over the course of 2021. In our look ahead at miHoYo's game for 2022, we wrote in our Genshin Impact look-ahead that it's "one of the best free games you can play today," and would still be well worth your time even if it did cost you. Genshin Impact is primed for great things in 2022, and this special program is just the beginning of that.

