The Future Games Show powered by WD Black just featured Gatewalkers, a co-op action RPG with a focus on skill-based combat, detailed crafting systems, and even survival elements.

As Gatewalkers, you and your party of up to three co-op partners are able to travel across different worlds, fighting off a huge variety of procedurally-generated environments in an attempt to save your home. Drawing inspiration from classic ARPGs like Diablo, Gatewalkers takes the genre in new directions, with precise combat and survival elements.

Surviving, let alone thriving, in a new world isn't a particularly easy task, so alongside the genre's more traditionally isometric gameplay, Gatewalkers requires players to make use of its survival-based crafting systems - build a fire to keep warm through raging blizzards, or a tent to shelter in overnight. You'll need to share the responsibilities with your team, as you'll never know what might be beyond the next gate.

When it comes to combat, it'll be up to you to decide on your approach. There are no pre-determined character classes in Gatewalkers, so your gear will determine whether you want to get up close and personal with a custom made weapon, or fire off powerful spells from afar. Whatever you choose, however, you'll need to make sure you're up for the challenge, as the game's skill-based combat system means that your aim will be true - every attack and spell can be missed, so with mysterious and deadly creatures bearing down upon you, you'll need to stay cool under pressure.

Gatewalkers is coming soon, so if you want to check it out as soon as it arrives, make sure to wishlist it on the official Steam page . Alternatively, if you just can't wait that long, there's also a Steam demo available, allowing you to sample the game early.