Game of Thrones prequel, starring Naomi Watts, canceled after filming pilot episode

The Game of Thrones prequel series has been canceled, according to a new report. The series was set to take place thousands of years before the original show, and was being headed up by Jane Goldman. Naomi Watts, of King Kong and Mulholland Drive, was set to lead the series.

Deadline broke the news, citing sources that claimed HBO decided to not continue work on the series after filming a pilot episode earlier this year.

A synopsis for the Game of Thrones prequel previously provided a few details: "Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

HBO has not commented on the reported cancellation, but the project's status was put into question when the company confirmed in September that a separate prequel series was underway from Colony writer Ryan Condal. The network has since ordered ten episodes of that show, titled House of the Dragon, with Miguel Sapochnik – who directed some of Game of Thrones' most pivotal episodes, including "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards" – acting as showrunner.

House of the Dragon will take place hundreds, not thousands, of years before Game of Thrones and depict how House Targaryen fell from ruling Westeros into ruin.

Author George R.R. Martin said on his personal blog a few weeks ago that he did not believe the emergence of another prequel story precluded work from continuing on the first. "I love what Ryan has done, but I’m excited about the possibilities for Jane’s series as well. Jane and I had dinner in London [...] and her enthusiasm was palpable. The world of Ice & Fire is a WORLD, boys and girls. Huge continents, ten thousand years of history, cities, deserts, oceans, mysteries, triumphs and tragedies. [...] And in these days of a hundred networks, channels, and streaming services, I think television has plenty of room for two shows set in Westeros."

See what else is on the way to your screen soon with our list of new TV shows.