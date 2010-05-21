Game heroines who should have their own lingerie lines

After staring atNo More Heroes 2's recently revealed lingerie lineuntil we went partially blind, it got us thinking about other games whose heroines deserve their own range of sexy undergarments. So with a heavy heart and our most serious journalistic cap and monocle on, we decided to brave the depths of Google Images for bikini models. We then preceded to Photoshop the hell out of them, giving them accessories from some of gaming’s greatest vixens.