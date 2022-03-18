FromSoftware calls time on Elden Ring speedruns with latest patch

Elden Ring's record-breaking speedruns could be a thing of the past, thanks to the game's latest patch.

Since its release, Elden Ring speedrunners have been competing to beat the game in increasingly speedy times. While it will take most of us upwards of 60 hours to conquer the Lands Between, one savvy Elden Ring speedrunner recently did so in less than 30 minutes.

But patch 1.03 released by FromSoftware could spell the end of players completing the game in record-breaking times as a number of elements key to making these impressive feats possible have been nerfed.

The patch sees massive changes to Elden Ring's beloved Spirit Ash summons, Mimic Tear. Similarly, the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War has seen its effectiveness significantly reduced. This Ash of War was frequently used by Elden Ring speedrunner Distortion2, who recently claimed the world record for the fastest completion of Elden Ring five times in four days. They are currently the world record holder with a completion time of 28 minutes and 15 seconds.

The speedrunner took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the mighty Hoarfrost Stomp, saying, "RIP Elden Ring Speedruns."

Popular Elden Ring YouTube channel syrobe released a video giving a rundown of all the changes patch 1.03 brings. While he deems the decreased damage for the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War as "necessary", he also acknowledges that it's "bad for speedrunners".

Distortion2's record may not be beaten for some time, but there's no saying that the speedrunning community won't find new tactics that see their Tarnished cross the finish line in an even speedier fashion in the future.

