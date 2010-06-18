Friday Link-A-Mania

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, Legends: The Enchanted, and more…

Final day of the week now, time for a quick look at the news floating around on t'interweb.

Doctor Who Game Reaches 500,000 Downloads

The BBC have announced that the first Doctor Who game has been downloaded over 500,000 times over the 12 days since release. If there is continued success, could we see an officially licensed full game? We certainly hope so.

New Scott Pilgrim Trailer

Edgar Wright has posted the new international trailer for Scott Pilgrim Vs The World over on YouTube. This film looks more epic with each trailer. Epically Epic.

X-Men: First Class Beast Rumours

More rumours over the cast of X-Men: First Class coming out over at Showbiz 411 , this time with Benjamin Walker (Flags Of Our Fathers) apparently talking through a deal to play Hank McCoy, otherwise known as The Beast.

Legends: The Enchanted Movie Adaptation

Legends: The Enchanted , a graphic novel that takes a Cyber-Punk look at the Brothers Grimm fairytales, is to get a movie adaptation by Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment. A Cyber-Punk fairytale has to be better than the actual Brothers Grimm film…

Voyage Of The Dawn Treader trailer

A full length trailer for the latest Narnia adaptation is up on the official Narnia site. By far one of the more interesting books from the series, I hope the film does it justice. I wonder though, how are they going to do the ending to The Last Battle?



Chronicles Of Narnia 3

News compiled by helpful work experience chappie Andrew King.