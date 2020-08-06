Fortnite Week 8 challenges: How to complete all of the weekly missions

With the Fortnite Week 8 challenges we're really starting to see the pattern emerge for this season, with plenty of familiar tasks in store. We may have got access to a new type of vehicle, but sensibly while players get to grips with them they don't form part of the Fortnite challenges, so instead we're off for the standard fare of eliminations, dealing damage, plus chest and ammo box searching. If you're looking for a helping hand to clear your checklist of these assignments in Fortnite, then we'll show you how to gather fireflies, party at a ski lodge, and everything else you need to do for the Fortnite Week 8 challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite Aquaman challenges | Fortnite Build-a-brella challenges | Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills | Fortnite Catty Corner vault | Fortnite Deadpool floaties | Fortnite Orchard | Fortnite Floating Rings at Lazy Lake | Fortnite helicopters | Fortnite Floating Rings at Pleasant Park | Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera | Fortnite Stack Shack | Fortnite balls of yarn | Fortnite Floating Rings at Weeping Woods

Fortnite Week 8 challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search Chests at The Authority (7)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

Collect Fireflies from Weeping Woods (5)

Dance on the Apres Ski Dance floor for 10 seconds (10)

Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (7)

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (500)

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs [Rec: 4 Players] (15,000)

Search Ammo Boxes at Frenzy Farm (7)

Here's all the details needed to guide you through ticking off the full list of seven Fortnite Week 8 challenges:

Search Chests at The Authority (7)

Things can get pretty spicy at The Authority in the centre of the map, as it's full of Henchmen on patrol. Either get inside the main building, or check around the outposts along the perimeter wall to find chests.

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

Misty Meadows is quite a wide area, which gives you extra scope for finding opponents to eliminate. If you're not getting the right opportunities, then hit Team Rumble mode until the circle forms around this location.

Collect Fireflies from Weeping Woods (5)

To collect Fireflies, you just need to approach and interact with them as they fly around, to capture them in a handy jar you're already carrying with you. They shouldn't be too difficult to spot hovering around in the dark Weeping Woods.

Dance on the Apres Ski Dance floor for 10 seconds (10)

Make your way to Fortnite Apres Ski in the mountains at the south of the island, then get on the dance floor and drop your best moves for 10 seconds.

Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (7)

Dirty Docks has fully emerged from the flood water to return as a named location on the east side of the map, so get over there and start smashing up shipping containers.

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (500)

Both shotguns and SMGs are best suited to close-range combat, so get hold of one (or both) then start gunning for you opponents.

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs [Rec: 4 Players] (15,000)

Although your solo progression counts towards this huge target, you're better off working together with a squad of up to four players to rack up those numbers. This should also work in Team Rumble mode, where your team has the best chance of dealing big damage.

Search Ammo Boxes at Frenzy Farm (7)

There are plenty of barns and buildings scattered around Frenzy Farm to search ammo boxes in, but don't overlook the corn fields that also tend to hide them.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack