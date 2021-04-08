Fortnite Week 4 quests - how to finish all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 4

The Fortnite Week 4 quests are here, and they're a slightly odd bunch this time. Once again, the creatures that inhabit the island are featured as you'll need to launch one of them with a Shockwave, as well as taming animals in a few different matches. However, these Fortnite quests also seem to have taken a step back with some basic assignments thrown in such as getting eliminations with Rare or better weapons, or simply searching a handful of chests, though at least you get to try out the latest addition to your Fortnite arsenal with The Recycler. If you're finding yourself coming up short on any of these tasks, then this is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 4 quests.

Fortnite Week 4 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3: Set structures on fire (10)

Stage 2 of 3: Search chests (7)

Stage 3 of 3: Eliminate opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher (3)





Stage 1 of 4: Shockwave wildlife using a Shockwave Grenade or Bow (1)

Stage 2 of 4: Tame animals in different matches (3)

Stage 3 of 4: Deal damage to opponents with The Recycler (1000)

Stage 4 of 4: Revive a teammate (1)

If you're searching for additional pointers for how to beat any of these tasks, we've got you covered with our breakdown for each of the Fortnite Week 4 quests in Season 6:

Set structures on fire

There are several ways to set structures on fire, including throwing a Firefly Jar, shooting a nearby Gas Can, or crafting a Primal Flame Bow by combining a Primal Bow with a Firefly Jar or a Gas Can then shooting it. You're most likely to find handy structures to burn in Team Rumble mode, which also gives you more opportunity to source the required items to set them on fire.

Search chests

Honestly, there's nothing we need to explain here, just follow that iconic chime sound to find chests and open them.

Eliminate opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher

Basically any weapons that aren't gray (Common) or green (Uncommon) should be of Rare rarity or higher, and you're much more likely to find these as standard in Team Rumble mode. Helpfully, this is also the easiest type of match to get eliminations in, so arm yourself with an appropriate weapon and go for it.

Shockwave wildlife using a Shockwave Grenade or Bow

A Shockwave Grenade or Bow (crafted by combining a Mechanical Bow with two Shockwave Grenades) will launch any nearby enemies (or animals) into the air when they detonate. Simply fire one at any wildlife you encounter and as long as it impacts them, you're done.

Tame animals in different matches

There are a couple of different methods for taming animals, with the easiest being to craft the Hunter's Cloak from a piece of Meat and two Animal Bones. This will let you walk straight up to a raptor, wolf, or boar without being attacked, so you can just follow the Tame prompt to get an animal buddy. Alternatively, you can throw an item to distract the animal – meat or fish for raptors and wolves, fruit or vegetables for boars – then quickly approach and follow the Tame prompt while they're eating.

Deal damage to opponents with The Recycler

The Recycler is a new weapon added to the game, which sucks up materials from the environment to use as ammo. You'll find it all over as part of the usual chest and floor loot, and as always if you can get hold of one in Team Rumble then you'll have the best shot at racking up significant damage with it.

Revive a teammate

To have the option of reviving a teammate, you need to be playing a mode such as Duos or Squads where players are downed before being eliminated. Once you see a teammate has dropped, deal with any immediate threat then approach and follow the prompt to revive them.

