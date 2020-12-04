Fortnite Week 1 quests: How to clear all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 1

The Fortnite Week 1 quests represent one of the biggest changes going into the new season, as they replace the familiar system of challenges we've been working with for quite some time now. These Fortnite quests consist of several stages of weekly assignments set by the various characters that inhabit the world, though you'll also get other random quests from characters as you play, as well as timed quests that you only have 24 hours in Fortnite to beat. If you're after some pointers for how to get through the first weekly tasks, then here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Week 1 quests.

Fortnite Week 1 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3 - Discover Named Locations (5)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Talk to a character (3)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Collect Bars (500)





* * Stage 1 of 4 - Shotgun eliminations (3)

* Stage 2 of 4 - Assault Rifle damage (500)

* Stage 3 of 4 - Sniper Rifle elimination from 150m (1)

* Stage 4 of 4 - Explosive damage to structures (1,000)

Here are some more details to help you get through the complete set of Fortnite Week 1 quests in Season 5:

Discover Named Locations (5)

There are now a total of 17 Named Locations around the island, and you need to visit five different ones. For reference, the complete list is as follows:

Catty Corner

Colossal Coliseum

Coral Castle

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Holly Hedges

Hunter's Haven

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadow

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Towers

Slurpy Swamp

Stealthy Stronghold

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

Talk to a character (3)

There are a total of 40 different Fortnite characters you can meet, and talk to by interacting with them. For this challenge you can just talk to the same character three times in a row, to clear it quickly.

Collect Bars (500)

This refers to the Fortnite gold bars, which you can get from a number of sources. They're awarded for completing Fortnite bounties or other tasks set by characters, you can pick them up from chests or defeated opponents, and you can also find safes stashed in buildings with lots of bars inside.

Shotgun eliminations (3)

Assault Rifle damage (500)

These are pretty standard assignments, which are easiest to clear in Team Rumble mode, so grab the right weapon then start targeting opponents.

Sniper Rifle elimination from 150m (1)

This is a little trickier, as 150m is a reasonably long distance to snipe someone from. Again, Team Rumble is the best place to take this on, so find a sniper rifle then position yourself in a vantage point as close to the edge of the storm circle as possible. Look for opposing players in the distance, preferably hiding up a tree or on top of a structure doing their own sniping so they aren't moving around, then try to take them out – remembering to aim above them to account for bullet drop over the distance.

Explosive damage to structures (1,000)

Grenades are the main explosive weapon in the game at the moment, which can be fairly easily rounded up from chests and floor loot, then toss them in the middle of structures for maximum effect. There are several large structures inside Colossal Coliseum, so that's a good place to head and rack up damage.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack