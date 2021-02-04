Fortnite upgrade weapons: How to upgrade weapons in Season 5 of Fortnite

If you're trying to work out how to upgrade weapons in Season 5 of Fortnite, then you're not alone as things have changed recently. The Fortnite upgrade weapons process used to be a simple affair, as you could simply gather some materials then head to one of the many Fortnite weapon upgrade benches dotted around the island to quickly improve your chosen gun, but these workstations were vaulted at the start of the current season. Instead, to upgrade weapons in Fortnite you now need to find one of the specific Fortnite characters who offers upgrades, and exchange some Fortnite gold bars with them to complete this transaction.

Not only is this useful information to know in general, but you'll also need to upgrade weapons three times to complete one of the Fortnite Week 10 quests, so it's more important than ever to be able to find the right character to do the job. That's where we come in, as we've been travelling around Fortnite to meet all of these NPCs and determine which of them deliver a Fortnite upgrade weapons service, so if you're ready to increase the rarity of your chosen shooter then we've got all the information you need.

Fortnite Weapon Upgrade locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked all of the Fortnite weapon upgrade locations currently available in Season 5, where you'll find characters who will upgrade your weapons for you. Note that some of the locations have question marks on them – this is because some of the characters that offer upgrades can spawn in one of several locations, so you can't guarantee where they will appear in each match. If you want to be more sure of finding a character, then head to one of the Fortnite weapon upgrade locations without a question mark, though they still might not be there if another player has already eliminated them.

How to upgrade weapons in Season 5 of Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found one of the characters that offer Fortnite weapon upgrades, you need to equip the gun you want to improve then talk to them. You'll see the outline of the weapon appear on the wheel of options, so highlight it then follow the prompts to confirm the upgrade. The cost is a nominal amount of gold bars, though if you're completely spent up already then you can alway complete a quick quest for the character first to top up your balance. If you start off with a common rarity weapon, you may even be able to complete all three Fortnite weapon upgrades in quick succession to wrap this weekly quest up.

