Fortnite Spider-Man has the same web-slinging skills as Insomniac's Spider-Man

Fortnite’s version of Spider-Man has some surprisingly impressive web-slinging skills.

As demonstrated in a video by YouTuber Kanga , (and brought to our attention by @YassinLNey on Twitter) the Spider-Man in Fortnite has web-slinging skills that could rival the ones found in Insomniac’s Spider-Man PS4 game from 2018.

According to Kanga’s video, the YouTuber managed to unlock the web slinger’s web-shooters ahead of the character’s official release. Whilst playing around and exploring Fortnite’s newest map, Kanga says they tried out a tonne of new features and put the web-shooter through its paces before it was removed from the game just five minutes later.

When playing as Spider-Man in Fortnite, players will apparently be able to hold onto cars whilst web surfing, grab objects, limit fall damage when shot in the air, and more. However, Spider-Man is just one of many new characters being added to the game following the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1 yesterday.

Throughout Chapter 3, Spider-Man will also be joined by fellow newcomers The wanderer Ronin, outlaw Harlowe, Lt. John Llama, and more. Perhaps most impressive though, is the inclusion of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who has reprised his role of The Foundation who is expected to join the game in February 2022 and offer a set of quests to players.

Another recent discovery made in Fortnite Chapter 3 is the "tree kill" hack , which is a technique that allows players to take out others by shooting at certain trees in the new snowy level of the game. As demonstrated in a recent video, this hack is an easy and sure-fire way to take out any opponents - even from far away.

