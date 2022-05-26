Fortnite Season 2 ends with a bang next week with the Collision event

Fortnite has announced a new live event called Collision, which will be putting an end to Chapter 3: Season 2 next week.

Next Saturday on June 4, Collision will be debuting in Fortnite. The live event will begin at precisely 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST, and a special Collision playlist will be going live approximately 30 minutes before the event times listed, meaning you can experience the event without worrying about having to find a match in time.

To mark the event, anyone who logs in on June 4 after 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. BST will receive a special loading screen and lobby track. Unlike other live events, there won't be any replays of Collision, so you're going to want to be there or risk missing out on the action for good.

As ever, the special live event will mark the end of the current season in Fortnite Battle Royale, which happens to be Season 2 in Chapter 3. As such, you'll want to make sure you've spent all your Battle Pass Stars by then, because they'll vanish immediately after the new season launches.

Elsewhere, you'll want to make sure you've completed Season 2-specific quests. This includes the missions associated with Prowler, for example, so you've only got until next Saturday to earn every item associated with the Marvel villain. Check out our full Fortnite live event guide for everything else you need to know about preparing for the big day.

