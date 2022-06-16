Where to find Fortnite Runaway Boulders

Fortnite Runaway Boulders are a recent addition to the battle royale, providing a physics-based threat that you can unleash against your opponents. By destroying the pile of rocks holding it in position, you can send the boulder tumbling down the nearest slope in a Wile E. Coyote-esque attempt to catch out your enemy, though you'd do well to actually hit a specific target intentionally! The main reason why you'll want to find them right now is because they feature in one of the Fortnite quests, so if you're looking for the Fortnite Runaway Boulders locations or want to know how to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller then we've got you covered.

Fortnite Runaway Boulders locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll generally find Fortnite Runaway Boulders up on mountains or tall hillsides, which makes sense as they need somewhere to roll down once they've been released. We've marked a number of their locations that we've encountered on the Fortnite map above, and although this isn't intended to be an exhaustive listing it does provide you with a decent number of options to choose from. If you're looking for prime positions, there are several Fortnite Runaway Boulders locations on top of Rave Cave, and a grouping around Seven Outpost II in the mountains to the northwest of the island.

How to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) To boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in Fortnite, you first need to find one of those vehicles, and handily all of the Fortnite Ballers are located in and around Rave Cave to the west side of the map. Once you're piloting a mechanical hamster ball you can roll it to one of the Fortnite Runaway Boulders, then follow the Boost prompt to launch into it at speed and dislodge it from its moorings. The quickest way to achieve this is to visit the brightly colored platform alongside the rollercoaster track found on the east face of the Rave Cave mountain, where you can grab a Baller and then ram the Runaway Boulder which is just behind that station next to a Port-a-potty.

