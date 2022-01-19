Where to find Fortnite Klomberries and how to throw them

Fortnite Klomberries are a new consumable that's started sprouting up around the island, and they're quite easy to spot once you get close as they look like bright blue raspberries. They're a handy resource to discover during the battle royale, as they not only give your health and shields a boost, but they're also a favorite food of the new Klombos creatures so they can help you deal with them in Fortnite. If you want to gather up this handy fruit, then these are the Fortnite Klomberries locations and an explanation of exactly what they're used for.

Fortnite Klomberries locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Klomberries can be found growing on bushes at various locations around the island, which we've marked on the map above, and you'll usually find two or three bushes at each area. These fruits can also be purchased directly from Haven, one of the Fortnite characters who is found at the marker in the southwest corner of the island, where they cost 25 bars each.

What do Klomberries do in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Klomberries have several uses in the battle royale, with the main one being that each fruit you consume increases your Effective Health by 10 – this means your HP will increase by 10, then when that reaches 100 your shields will increase instead. They can be carried in stacks of 15 per inventory slot, which means they're a great source of recovery after you've taken damage and you should stock up on them whenever you can. Klomberries can also be used to calm enraged Fortnite Klombos, as throwing one nearby will stop it from attacking, and feeding the creature a few of these consumables by depositing them in the vicinity will encourage it to fire helpful items from its blowhole.

How to throw a Klomberry in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For one of the Week 7 Fortnite quests you'll need to throw a Klomberry while standing within 10 meters of a Klombo, so of course you'll want to know how to launch this item. Thankfully the process is as simple as highlighting the Fortnite Klomberry in your inventory, holding the left trigger to bring up an aiming arc, then pressing the right trigger to throw it. Make sure you're close to a Klombo when you do this, and you'll tick that quest off in no time.

