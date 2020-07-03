When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 start? Here's everything we know so far

We're only a couple of weeks into the current season, but it's never too early to start thinking about when the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will be. This is a question that often gets asked, as recent seasons have ended up much longer than originally anticipated and their end dates moved multiple times. For now of course we have a widespread flood across the island to deal with, although it looks like these waters will recede over the course of the season to keep the map evolving. It's going to be a while before we know what the new theme and direction is for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, but until then we can at least confirm when it's expected to begin.

After we all got somewhat burned by Seasons 1 and 2, aka The Seasons That Never End, we've got a greater amount of information this time as Epic have been much more forthcoming with specifics. This means we already know the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 start date – or the proposed one at least, as the current global uncertainty means there's no definitives when it comes to future release schedules. If you've got your eyes on the next stage of the Fortnite story and are asking when does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 start, then we've got a summary of everything we know so far, including the expected start date.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 start?

A Fortnite season normally lasts for around 10 weeks, although that has been subject to change in seasons of late – usually an extra week or two is added on the end for overtime, but thanks to various delays Chapter 2 Season 2 ended up running for a whopping 17 weeks! According to the Epic website the current Battle Pass runs until August 26, and the in-game Battle Pass screen says "Chapter 2 – Season 3 through August 27th", which would make the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 start date Thursday, August 27. However, with substantial extensions added to both Season 1 and 2, this date should still be considered very much provisional at this stage.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4?

At this point it's far too early to speculate what's going to change for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, especially as we're still having weekly reveals of new content in the current season. You can be sure that Epic won't rest on their laurels though, so get ready for things to be switched up again.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass cost?

If you want to pick up the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass to unlock all of the additional rewards it provides, you'll need to spend 950 V-Bucks. The smallest bundle of V-Bucks is 1,000 and costs $9.99 / £7.99, which is all you need to unlock the Battle Pass. You can also gift the Battle Pass to a friend for $9.49 / £7.49, so if you really don't want to use V-Bucks (or just want to give someone a helping hand) then you can work this out with a buddy instead.

If you want to boost your start and get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included, you can upgrade and get the Battle Bundle, which costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That'll set you back $24.99 / £19.99 for the handily packaged 2,500 (+300 free) V-Buck bundle, which is exactly how much you'll need.

Of course, if you're wondering how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, you can earn them throughout the current season, so just make sure that you've got 950 in the bank by the time the end of Chapter 2 Season 3 rolls around.

What will be in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass?

We're currently not sure where Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will go, but we'll be keeping a close eye on everything that happens during the current season for clues. We weren't expecting a big change to happen for Season 3 after the huge transition of the game to Chapter 2, but with a widespread flood completely transforming the map yet again Epic have shown us that anything is possible. As always, keep an eye on this page and we'll continue to bring you all the big updates as they are discovered.

