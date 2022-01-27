Where to find Fortnite Cactus plants and destroy different types

Fortnite Cactus plants are colorful flora that have sprung up around the driest section of the island, and until recently they were just part of the scenery or a quick source of building materials to be harvested. The Fortnite quests have come along and changed all that, as you now need to destroy different types of Cactus plants if you want to wrap up that particular weekly assignment. As they are a fairly recent addition to Fortnite you may not have given much thought to the varieties of cacti available, so we've got the lowdown on the Fortnite Cactus plants locations and how to destroy different types of Cactus plants.

Fortnite Cactus plants locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unsurprisingly there are Fortnite Cactus plants locations all over the desert biome to the south side of the island, and it's there exclusively that you'll find them. The areas we've marked on the map above are not intended to be an exhaustive round up of every cacti available, but a selection of places where you'll be able to destroy at least three different types of Fortnite Cactus plants without having to travel far.

How to destroy different types of Fortnite Cactus plants

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To destroy different types of Cactus plants in Fortnite you first need to know which are available, and from our studies we believe we've identified at least five distinct variants around the desert:

Tall green cactus

Short round green cactus

Tall blue cactus with large pink flowers

Short round blue cactus

Short flat green cactus with small pink flowers

Simply destroy three different types of Fortnite Cactus plants from that selection, ideally with your harvesting tool, and you'll have cleared this quest off your to-do list. You don't have to destroy them all in the same match, but it's worth remembering which ones you smash as you go to make completing the task easier if you have to return to it later.

