Where to plant saplings at Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters

Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters are part of the fallout from ongoing skirmishes between The Imagined Order and The Seven, and if you're going to start healing these scars on the landscape then you'll need to know how to plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters in Fortnite. Not only will you be doing your part by reversing some of the damage done in these battles, but you'll also be ticking off one of the Fortnite quests at the same time, so it's a win-win situation. If you have your green fingers at the ready, then we've got details on all of the Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters locations and how to plant saplings when you get there.

Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters are actually significant enough to be visible on the main map, though you can't plant saplings at all the ones you can see. To save you experimenting by visiting different locations around the island, these are the ones you can use for the quest:

Bomb Crater Clusters north of The Daily Bugle Bomb Crater Clusters northeast of The Daily Bugle Bomb Crater Clusters southwest of Greasy Grove Bomb Crater Clusters southeast of Greasy Grove Bomb Crater Clusters west of The Joneses

You'll know you're in the right area when you see smouldering craters in the ground, surrounded by scorched earth and other destruction like fallen trees.

How to plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you arrive at one of the Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters, look on your minimap for little exclamation point icons which mark where the saplings are. Approach one of these and you should see the familiar blue outline of a flower, then follow the prompt when you get close enough to plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters in Fortnite. Each of the areas we've marked on the map above should have at least three saplings available, meaning you can complete this quest without having to travel between multiple Bomb Crater Clusters unless you get rudely interrupted by an opponent.

