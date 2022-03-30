Where to get the Fortnite Anvil Rocket Launcher

The Fortnite Anvil Rocket Launcher is one of the latest weapons to arrive in the battle royale, and it's designed to help players fight back against the Fortnite Tanks and other heavy artillery deployed on the island by the Imagined Order. We've have variations of rocket launchers available before in Fortnite, but the Anvil stands out as it has lock on capabilities to make sure you hit your target, even if they're moving around. If you want to get your hands on one or find out how to use the Fortnite Rocket Launcher, here's everything you need to know.

Where is the Fortnite Anvil Rocket Launcher

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Anvil Rocket Launcher has entered the loot pool found in standard and Rare Chests, IO and Seven Supply Chests, as well as appearing in Supply Drops and dropping from Loot Sharks when eliminated. That gives you plenty of places to look for one, but don't expect to see them appear as general floor loot. For the best chance of finding a Fortnite Rocket Launcher, head to a Seven Outpost or IO Airship and search through their special chests.

How to use the Fortnite Rocket Launcher

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you have a Fortnite Anvil Rocket Launcher in your possession, your primary targets with it should be vehicles. Aim down the sight and point it at a highlighted vehicle to focus on it, and once your targeting level reaches 100% you'll be locked on. Fire the Fortnite Rocket Launcher to send a missile up into the sky, which will then track your target as it comes back down to explode on impact, even if they move. You can also lock on to heavy gun turrets, making this a useful weapon to make incursions into Imagined Order territory.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although the Fortnite Anvil Rocket Launcher is primarily designed for use against vehicles, that doesn't prevent you from deploying it against enemies as well. If you aim down the sights then fire a missile, it will launch then drop down from above on the location you targeted. Without a lock on it's hard to hit a moving target with the Fortnite Rocket Launcher, but if you notice an opponent hanging around in one spot then this can be a great weapon to deal big damage or at least flush them out of their hiding place.

