Where to visit Fortnite Adrift or Pawntoon in a Motorboat

Fortnite Adrift or Pawntoon are two landmarks within the battle royale, though there's a twist to this as one of them is permanent while the other is more of a floating point on the map – pun intended. If you're working your way through the weekly Fortnite quests then you'll need to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in one of the Fortnite Motorboats, and while our other guide there will show you various places to find a water vehicle, you still need to know where to go with it next in Fortnite. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about visiting the Fortnite Adrift or Pawntoon locations.

Fortnite Adrift location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Adrift location is a landmark that's a little tricky to describe, as it's only real feature is a giant robot arm sitting just below the surface of the sea. You'll find it off the coast to the west of Greasy Grove, just northwest of the two floating red buoys in the ocean. If you visit The Minnows, which is the pier landmark also in this bay, there should be several motorboats moored that you can use to quickly sail west and visit Fortnite Adrift to complete this quest. This is the easier of the two options, as it will always be found in the same location.

Fortnite Pawntoon location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Pawntoon location, on the other hand, cannot be described at all as it changes in every match. This Fortnite loot boat will spawn at a random position around the coastline, making it impossible to predict with certainty where you'll encounter it, so if you really want to find it your best bet it to open your glider early and float as far along the coast as possible while looking out for this ship below. If you spot it, then for the purposes of this quest you'll need to find the nearest motorboat before sailing it back to the Fortnite Pawntoon.

