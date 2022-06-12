Flintlock: Siege of the Dawn launches early 2023 via Xbox Game Pass

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is launching in early 2023, and just unveiled a brand new trailer at the Xbox showcase.

Earlier today on June 12, Flintlock got a big showing at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The new game from A44 Games looked incredibly stylish in its new trailer, showing us an extensive look at exactly how its real-time combat system works and its expansive RPG world, before revealing it'd be launching early next year in 2023.

If you didn't know, Flintlock is a new action-based RPG, complete with guns, swords, and sorcery. It's also looking like a fairly hefty game, if this new trailer is anything to go by, with a complete world to explore, quests to unlock, and characters to meet and befriend.

Additionally, Flintlock is also coming to Xbox Game Pass when it does eventually launch. The new game, which is a console exclusive for Xbox devices, will be available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X at some point early next year in 2023, via Xbox Game Pass from the get go.

For more on Flintlock, including what to expect from the new action-RPG when we eventually get our hands on it in under a year from now, you can head over to Edge's full Flintlock preview for more, including an interview with the development team behind the new game.

Head over to our full Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage report for a complete look at everything else to come out of the showcase.