Flash and Aquaman leave the rest of the Justice League behind for a two-way team-up this June

Two classic Justice League members who have rarely worked together directly will team up starting in June, as DC brings together Barry Allen and Arthur Curry for a three-issue limited series titled Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong, which pits the two heroes against a bizarre alien invasion.

In Voidsong, from writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artists Vasco Georgiev and Rain Beredo, Flash and Aquaman find themselves the only two people on Earth who are not affected by the strange attack of an alien species, who freeze the rest of Earth's population in place with the power of a musical note that paralyzes all who hear it.

Aquaman escapes the effects in the deepest ocean depths, while Flash avoids the sound while in the Speed Force - but when they both discover what's afoot, they'll have to team up to overcome the alien invasion before the attackers can drain Earth of all its kinetic energy, leaving the planet and its population frozen in place forever.

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong (Image credit: DC)

"These heroes have little in common. They've rarely even fought side by side without their fellow Justice League members," reads DC's announcement from ComicsPro 2022, where the news was broken.



Now the heroes will have to find a way to work together to save the world.

Interestingly enough, DC paired Aquaman up with another of his less-partnered Justice League members in 2021's Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target, which marked the 80th anniversary of both characters, who made their debut in the same comic, 1941's More Fun Comics #73.

Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #1 clocks in at a whopping 56 pages, featuring a main cover from Jay Anacleto and an open order variant from series co-artist Vasco Georgiev, and goes on sale June 21.

