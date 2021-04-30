Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is taking longer than expected, so the devs made a free spin-off brawler

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has a new "late 2021" release window, which might initially be disappointing, but it's easier to swallow when you know there's a free spin-off brawler available now.

That's right, series creator Scott Cawthon took to Reddit to announce that Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is taking longer to finish than he'd anticipated and that it's now scheduled to launch later this year. Cawthon also revealed that, as recompense, he's created a spin-off beat-em-up game called Security Breach: Fury's Rage that's available to everyone free of charge right now.

"As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish," Cawthon says. "And now, again, I've made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly, and that means a late 2021 release instead of an early 2021 release like I had originally wanted. It will be worth it!"

Bummer, right? The next entry in the prolific Five Nights at Freddy's series, which will be a timed exclusive on PS5 and PS4, looked promising in the most recent gameplay trailer. But worry not! You can get Security Breach: Fury's Rage and take out your frustration on some goons right now through Game Jolt.

"I know it's disappointing, but I didn't want you all to walk away empty-handed so I made something for the community," he adds.

Whenever Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach does release, expect it to be one of the more immersive entries, as it's the first to take advantage of PS5's real-time ray-tracing tech.

