Five Nights at Freddy's and its first two sequels are coming to Switch in November

Five Nights at Freddy's 1, 2, and 3 are each coming to Switch November 29, according to separate listings by Nintendo. We've known for about a year now that the indie phenomenon would be making its way to Switch at some point, but until now we didn't know when each game would release. Fortunately, fans of the prolific indie horror phenomenon hardly need to wait at all for Switch ports of the first three games.

The FNAF series has managed to pump out six entries in just two years, as well as three spin-offs and two book adaptations. An augmented reality game titled Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery was also announced in September. Walk into just about any store that sells pop-culture related products and you're bound to see a creepy top hat-wearing teddy bear or two, and you'll know I wasn't exaggerating when I called FNAF a phenomenon.

The original Five Nights at Freddy's released in 2014 and put you in control of a security guard working the night shift at a pizza joint stuck dealing with animatronic killer animals. The foundation is built on a point-and-click survival horror structure, and you're tasked with monitoring different parts of the restaurant for activity. If you get jump-scared by any one of the five animatronics - a bear (Freddy), bunny, chicken, fox, and Golden Freddy - the game's over. Your job is to hole yourself up in your office until 6am without running out of electricity, as doing so opens the doors to your office and lets Freddy in.

Each of the three Five Nights at Freddy's games will be available on the Switch eShop on November 29 for $8 each, or about £7.25.

