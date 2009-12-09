First Sorcerer's Apprentice trailer online

The trailer for Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice trailer has just hit the web, and you can check it out here...

The film stars Nicolas Cage, on delightfully wacky form as Balthazar Blake, a master sorcerer in modern-day New York trying to defend the city from his arch nemesis Maxim Hovarth, played by Alfred Molina.

Balthazar can't do it alone, so he recruits Dave Stutler ( Knocked Up 's Jay Baruchel), a seemingly average guy who demonstrates hidden potential as his reluctant protégé.

The sorcerer gives his unwilling accomplice a crash course in the art and science of magic, and together, these unlikely partners work to stop the forces of darkness.

It's directed by Jon Turtletaub and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the team behind the National Treasure films - so expect more of the same grand adventure, humour and action-bloated set-pieces with a healthy dose of magic sprinkled on top...

To watch the Sorcerer's Apprentice trailer click here .

For a lower bandwidth version, click here.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice hits cinemas on the UK side of the pond on August 13th 2010.

Cool, eh? The ideal, maniacal reinvention for Cage or... what? Tell us what you think...