Far Cry 6 drops Rambo update and everything's exploding

The Far Cry 6 Rambo DLC is available now, giving you the chance to explode stuff alongside a Rambo superfan who looks almost suspiciously like Sylvester Stallone.

Far Cry 6: All the Blood is the aptly titled free crossover update centering around a new mission you can play to earn a sweet new weapon. The DLC mission stars someone who elevates the Rambo fandom to dangerous new heights in a vengeance-fueled rampage ripped straight from an '80s blockbuster. In your one-person tear through the Yaran military you'll have the chance to use stealth to get around baddies, but more in-tune with the Rambo name there will also be some "over-the-top action" and references to the film franchise.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you manage to complete the mission you'll get the Vengeance Bow, which, surprise, shoots explosive arrows capable of taking down helicopters. The bow is free if you beat the Rambo mission, but there's also a themed bundle you can buy starting today that comes with gear, a weapon, and a vehicle inspired by the movies.

You can download today's update now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Doing so will also add a range of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes, all of which are detailed in Ubisoft's patch notes.

