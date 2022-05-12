2015's Fantastic Four writer reacts to [SPOILER]'s appearance in Doctor Strange 2

Jeremy Slater, who has a writing credit on Josh Trank's Fantastic Four, has reacted to *that* moment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spoilers ahead!

In the new Marvel film, the MCU's version of the Illuminati is unveiled – and one member of the team is none other than John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, fulfilling a hugely popular fan-cast.

"I think Krasinski is a really cool choice if that's who they go with for whoever the real version of Reed that gets introduced," Slater told ComicBook.com. "I think he'd be an awesome choice. We didn't get to see him do a lot of fun stuff in there – [the Scarlet Witch vs. the Illuminati] was much more of an introduction and a sort of glorified cameo."

It's unclear if Krasinski will be returning to the role in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, as Wanda Maximoff's rampage through the Illuminati headquarters left him – and the majority of the team – dead.

"I think Krasinski would do a really good job of embodying that sense of he's not the sort of fuddy-duddy grandfatherly Reed Richards, he's a Reed Richards that could be brilliant and commanding and very cool," Slater added. "So I think he'd be a great choice, but I also am just constantly trying to find out spoilers. I'm just like, 'So, is he your new Reed Richards?' And they're just like, 'You'll find out.'"

Slater was also head writer on the Disney Plus series Moon Knight, and has revealed that two of his producing team – Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin – have joined Fantastic Four.

"My execs on Moon Knight are the same guys who are running Fantastic Four, so we had a lot of talks about it," he revealed, though joked he wasn't going to contribute himself – the 2015 Fantastic Four was not well received by critics or the box office.

