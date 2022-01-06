Human Torch is a real hothead in Fantastic Four #39 preview

The Reckoning War is coming to the Fantastic Four, but before the team can handle that they have a personal matter to attend to - one of their greatest FF villains is seeking custody of one of the Richards's children.

The Wizard is suing the Richards family for custody of Bentley-23, one of the Richards's adopted children. How can he claim parental rights like that? Well, Bentley-23 is a clone of the Wizard - one of many the villain created as fodder in his long-running battle against the superhero team. Debuting back in 2009's Fantastic Four #570, Bentley-23 was rescued by Reed Richards and taken in as part of the FF family, later becoming enrolled in the Future Foundation alongside Franklin Richards, Valeria Richards, and others.

This legal battle is coming to a head in January 12's Fantastic Four #39, but may be sidetracked due to another issue going on with the Human Torch. Check out this preview of Fantastic Four #39 by Dan Slott and Francesco Manna:

What's going on with the Human Torch? A few issues back Doctor Doom was able to forcibly amplify Johnny Storm's fiery powers. The result is the Human Torch is burning stronger than ever, but can't turn it off. (Insert 'Flame off!' jokes here).



Terry and Rachel Dodson have illustrated the primary cover for Fantastic Four #39, and are joined with variant covers by the team of Carlo Gomez and Jesus Aburtov (a Devil's Reign villains-themed variant), and Ivan Shavrin. Check them out here:

Fantastic Four #39 goes on sale on January 12.