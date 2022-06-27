Fallout: London gets a stunning new trailer and a 2023 release date

A new trailer for Fallout: London gives us a glimpse of some gorgeous environments and reveals a 2023 release date.

Bethesda's Todd Howard recently confirmed that fans won't be getting their hands on Fallout 5 until after The Elder Scrolls 6. And with the sixth instalment in the mammoth RPG series still in pre-production, it will be quite some time before we return to the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Well, officially anyway.

A new trailer for Fallout: London reveals that the Fallout 4 mod will be released in 2023 and also shows more of the seriously impressive fan project in action. The trailer, which you can see below, boasts a suitably moody atmosphere and shots of some iconic London landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye.

Unveiled last year, Fallout: London is a "DLC-sized" adventure that sees the game's familiar US setting swapped for the UK's capital city. Recently, we were treated to our first look at gameplay footage of the ambitious project with a lengthy YouTube video. In a delightful nod to its new setting, Fallout London will also feature the voices of two Doctor Who stars, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, who played the sixth and seventh incarnations of Doctor Who in the iconic TV series.

The mod's developer was also keen to have Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman return to the world of Fallout, but according to lead producer Dean Carter, Liam Neeson "wasn't interested in the series anymore," and Perlman also declined the offer to be involved. Nonetheless, Fallout: London is shaping up to be a worthy addition to the series. And with Starfield also set to launch next year, 2023 is looking like a great time to be an RPG fan.

