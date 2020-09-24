Expect more PS5 stock tomorrow from these retailers

PS5 pre-order stock is confirmed to be coming back to one UK retailer from tomorrow, September 25.

In the UK, retailer Game will have a small allotment of new PS5 units available for pre-order tomorrow morning. Earlier today, Game's Twitter account notified customers that both versions of the PS5 would be available to pre-order tomorrow in limited quantities.

It's also been claimed that US retailer GameStop will have a limited amount of PS5 stock for pre-orders tomorrow morning. As you can see in the rumour below, GameStop will allegedly only have the standard version of the PS5 in stock, and this new stock of the console will arrive within the week after the November 12 release date in the US.

This Friday 9/25 GameStop stores (US) are opening another wave of PS5 pre-orders when locations open at normal hours. Disc consoles only, they would arrive within the first week of consoles launch. So not right on 11/12, but shortly after.September 23, 2020

Biniecki's follow-up tweet seems to indicate that the new allotment of PS5 units at GameStop could only be available in stores. The user cautions people to wear a mask and socially distance if they venture into a GameStop store to pre-order a PS5, and adds that the chain has typically been pretty good with letting customers know when they're expecting more console units for pre-order. Considering the situation in the UK, it would make sense that Sony is now looking to get more stock out to retailers.

It's fair to say the PS5 pre-order process has been less than optimal so far. The PS5 was unexpectedly made available for pre-order very shortly after a PS5 games showcase on September 16. The entire process was a bit of a mess, with scalpers and bots purchasing PS5 consoles en masse, and it's now unclear whether some orders may even arrive on launch day.

