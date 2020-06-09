Evil Dead Now in the works without Ash, Bruce Campbell confirms

Actor and Evil Dead mascot Bruce Campbell has confirmed another film in the series is in the works, and it'll apparently star a female protagonist in place of Ash Williams.

Speaking to Empire, Campbell revealed the name of the next Evil Dead and named a few other key details. "It’s called Evil Dead Now," Campbell said.

And in the titular spirit of leaving the past in the past, the new Evil Dead isn't starring Campbell as Ash, although it seems like the actor is still involved in some capacity."You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic," he explained. "We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue."

Campbell also confirmed that Evil Dead director Sam Raimi hand-picked Lee Cronin, who directed the 2019 horror film The Hole in the Ground, to helm Evil Dead Now.

The most recent feature film in the Evil Dead franchise is the 2013 reboot, which Campbell helped produce alongside Raimi. That blood-soaked film leaned enthusiastically into the horror side of the franchise, and it's unknown what tone Evil Dead Now will take.

Then there's Ash vs Evil Dead, which starred Campbell as Ash for three seasons until it was canceled in 2018. From the sound of it, that could end up being Campbell's last appearance as Ash.

