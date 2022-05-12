All Evil Dead game characters and demons you can play as

By published

Full Evil Dead The Game character list from survivors to Deadites

Evil Dead: The Game
(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

All the Evil Dead game characters and demons you can play as add up to a surprisingly big cast, considering most of the characters and demons - or Deadites, rather - in that series end up on the end of a chainsaw or a shotgun barrel. Still, it's good to see everybody back, from all three Evil Dead movies and the tv series alike, and we've gone through their respective roles and abilities in our guide below. Read on to find the full character and demon list for Evil Dead: The Game.

All the Evil Dead game characters and demons

Evil Dead: The Game

(Image credit: Boss Team Games)

All the characters and demons in Evil Dead: The Game can be broken into classes, as we've done below.

Survivors

  • Hunters
    • Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)
    • Amanda Fisher
    • Ed Getley
    • Kelly Maxwell
  • Leaders
    • Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead TV Series)
    • Annie Knowbury
    • Lord Arthur
  • Support
    • Ash Williams (Evil Dead)
    • Cheryl Williams
    • Pablo Simon Bolivar
  • Warriors
    • Ash Williams (Army of Darkness)
    • Henry the Red
    • Scotty

Demons/Deadites

  • Necromancers
    • Evil Ash
    • Skeleton Elite
    • Skeleton
  • Puppeteers
    • Deadite Berserker
    • Demi Eligos
    • Eligos
  • Warlords
    • Deadite
    • Deadite Elite
    • Henrietta

With 22 known playable characters (and four or five variations of Ash Williams himself from different parts of the franchise), it's a broad spectrum of abilities to choose from. It also seems, from what we understand at time of writing, that only one of each class can be picked in a game - so all the survivors will have to be different classes. Still, that means everybody can be Ash Williams, and what more could you want? Even the Demon player could try being Army of Darkness' Evil Ash, or "Bad Ash".

Joel Franey
Joel Franey

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
See comments