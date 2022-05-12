All Evil Dead game characters and demons you can play as

All the Evil Dead game characters and demons you can play as add up to a surprisingly big cast, considering most of the characters and demons - or Deadites, rather - in that series end up on the end of a chainsaw or a shotgun barrel. Still, it's good to see everybody back, from all three Evil Dead movies and the tv series alike, and we've gone through their respective roles and abilities in our guide below. Read on to find the full character and demon list for Evil Dead: The Game.

(Image credit: Boss Team Games)

All the characters and demons in Evil Dead: The Game can be broken into classes, as we've done below.

Survivors

Hunters Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2) Amanda Fisher Ed Getley Kelly Maxwell

Leaders Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead TV Series) Annie Knowbury Lord Arthur

Support Ash Williams (Evil Dead) Cheryl Williams Pablo Simon Bolivar

Warriors Ash Williams (Army of Darkness) Henry the Red Scotty



Demons/Deadites

Necromancers Evil Ash Skeleton Elite Skeleton

Puppeteers Deadite Berserker Demi Eligos Eligos

Warlords Deadite Deadite Elite Henrietta



With 22 known playable characters (and four or five variations of Ash Williams himself from different parts of the franchise), it's a broad spectrum of abilities to choose from. It also seems, from what we understand at time of writing, that only one of each class can be picked in a game - so all the survivors will have to be different classes. Still, that means everybody can be Ash Williams, and what more could you want? Even the Demon player could try being Army of Darkness' Evil Ash, or "Bad Ash".