How to unlock Amanda Fisher in the Evil Dead game

The Evil Dead game Amanda Fisher character is one of the best hunters, a pistol-focused character who can devastate foes at range - but she's not unlocked from the start. It's not clear how you can add her to your roster, but it's worth doing to add this rogue police detective to your ranks and make the most out of her proficiency with sidearms. We'll explain how to unlock Amanda Fisher in Evil Dead: The Game below.

How to unlock Amanda Fisher in Evil Dead: The Game

To unlock Amanda Fisher in Evil Dead: The Game, players need to complete the third Evil Dead game single player mission, "Kill 'Em All." Actually, they need to complete the first three, because they unlock sequentially as you complete the one before it, but after finishing the third one, you'll unlock Amanda Fisher as a permanent addition to the cast you can play as from that point on.

Unlike the other missions, which are more objective-focused, Kill 'Em All is basically an extermination mission where you play as Army of Darkness Ash and wipe out all the Deadites in different areas of the map. It's a pretty long and brutal mission that tests the player's long-term survivability, as you fight through various kinds of enemy - including the Eligos demon. However, make it to the end and you'll unlock the Amanda Fisher character, as well as another Knowby Recording (less exciting) and the fourth mission, which in turn allows you to unlock Pablo Simon Bolivar, another character from Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Amanda Fisher abilities and powers

The Evil Dead game Amanda Fisher character is a hunter with a sole emphasis on ranged combat, specifically pistols (though her abilities can work with other weapons to some extent). She even starts with one, though it's a basic common pistol and may be worth swapping out if you find a far superior weapon. We've laid out her powers and abilities for you to check out below.

Ammo for Days (Active Skill): When activated, this ability allows you to temporarily fire your ranged weapons without expending any ammunition.

Trusty Sidearm: Start the match with a pistol.

Start the match with a pistol. Accuracy Counts (level 10 to unlock): Damage dealt by your ranged weapons increases with each consecutive hit.

Damage dealt by your ranged weapons increases with each consecutive hit. Weapon Master Pistol (level 25 to unlock): The Pistol has increased damage and attack speed, as well as increased balance bar and dismemberment range.

