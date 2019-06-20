Xbox One X Enhanced games - Every game with 4K resolution, HDR, higher framerates, and more

Xbox One X Enhanced games will bring out the very best in Microsoft's powerful high-end console. These games come in all shapes and sizes - exclusive or multiplatform, current or backwards compatible, available now or still to come - but no matter the circumstances, they're going to look excellent. Visual luxuries like 4K resolution and HDR lighting effects are made possible by the world-class hardware in the Xbox One X, which can boost in-game graphics to previously unseen levels only rivaled by high-end PCs.

What Enhanced actually means can vary wildly from game to game, but usually you're looking at 4K output and/or HDR capabilities as a bare minimum. You'll often get plenty of performance bonuses to boot, including graphical upgrades like better lighting and shadows, improved textures, increased detail at distance, and more. Some games like The Witcher 3 and Monster Hunter World also give you the choice between maximum resolution or the highest, smoothest framerates (as the two modes are often a 'one or the other' deal).

You'll be shocked to see just how many games support the power that is Xbox One X Enhanced, some of which you might be hearing about for the first time. There are well over 100 Xbox One X Enhanced titles, and the list just keeps on growing as more Xbox and Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility games are added and developers come up with new ways to harness the power of the Xbox One X via post-release patches. We've listed all of the supported games here, be they upcoming or available now. But first, if you're not sure what those technical terms like 4K and HDR actually mean, here's a quick breakdown. If you're already in the know, just scroll down to see the many Enhanced games and all the graphical improvements they have to offer. For anyone looking to jump aboard the Enhanced train, be sure to check out all the best Xbox One X deals. Alternatively, you can head over to the best Xbox One bundle page for the cheaper Xbox One S.

4K resolution on home screens is actually 3840 x 2160 pixels.

You can find a more in-depth explanation of what things like 4K and HDR actually mean here. With that, here's every Xbox One X Enhanced game and what features it includes (including specifics where applicable), all ordered alphabetically.

All Xbox One X Enhanced games

#

8 To Glory: The Official Game of the PBR - 4K, HDR

11-11 Memories Retold

A

B

Bad North - 4K

Banjo-Kazooie - 4K

Banjo-Tooie - 4K

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts - 4K

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - 4K

Battlefield 5 - 4K, HDR

Battlefield 1 - 4K, HDR

Battlerite

Battlezone Gold Edition - 4K, HDR

Below - 4K

Biomutant - 4K

Black (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Black Desert Online - 4K, HDR

Bless Unleashed - 4K, HDR

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

BloodRayne 2 (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Brawlout

Breakdown (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - 4K

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

C

D

E

Earthfall - 4K, HDR

The Elder Scrolls Online - support for native 4K rendering, enhanced bit-depth throughout our entire rendering pipeline for true HDR, SSAO shadow enhancements, real-time water reflections, and increased view distance.

Elea

Elex

Elite Dangerous - 4K

- 4K Energy Cycle Edge - 4K

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala - 4K

Everspace - 4K

The Evil Within 2 - 4K, HDR

F

G

Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Gears of War 4 - Up to 4K with adaptive resolution scaling, 30fps for Campaign/Horde modes, and 60fps for Versus, HDR, ultra quality textures, enhanced character textures, enhanced lighting and reflections, dynamic shadows, increased draw distances

- Up to 4K with adaptive resolution scaling, 30fps for Campaign/Horde modes, and 60fps for Versus, HDR, ultra quality textures, enhanced character textures, enhanced lighting and reflections, dynamic shadows, increased draw distances Gears 5 - 4K, HDR

Generation Zero

Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 4K, HDR, improved view distances, and "stronger terrain representation."

- 4K, HDR, improved view distances, and "stronger terrain representation." The Golf Club 2019 - 4K

Gorogoa - 4K

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Grab the Bottle - 4K

Gravel - HDR

Greedfall

Grip

Gridd: Retroenhanced - 4K, HDR

Grim Legends 4: The Dark City - 4K

Guacamelee 2

Guilt Battle Arena

H

Halo 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Halo 5: Guardians - 4K, HDR, 60fps, better rendering detail at distance, faster loading times.

- 4K, HDR, 60fps, better rendering detail at distance, faster loading times. Halo Infinite - 4K

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - HDR

Halo Wars 2 - 4K, increased visual fidelity, increased loading speeds.

- 4K, increased visual fidelity, increased loading speeds. Hand of Fate 2 - 4K

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - 4K, HDR

Hello Neighbor - 4K

Hitman - 'High Quality' renders 4K resolution at 30fps (targeted) with higher quality shadows. High Framerate targets 60fps, at a lower resolution upscaled to 4K image. HDR.

- 'High Quality' renders 4K resolution at 30fps (targeted) with higher quality shadows. High Framerate targets 60fps, at a lower resolution upscaled to 4K image. HDR. Hitman 2 - 4K, HDR

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - 4K

Hive Jump - 4K

Homefront: The Revolution - 4K

- 4K Hover - 4K, HDR

Human Fall Flat - 4K

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Hunter: The Reckoning (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Hyper Sentinel - 4K

Hyper Universe - 4K, HDR

I

Immortal Redneck - 4K

Immortal: Unchained - 4K

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III - 4K

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Injustice 2 - HDR

- HDR Insane Robots

The Invisible Hours

J

Jade Empire (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Jagged Alliance: Rage - 4K

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe - 4K

Jump Force

Jurassic World Evolution - 4K, HDR

Just Cause 4 - HDR

K

Kameo: Elements of Power - 4K

Killer Instinct - 4K

- 4K Killing Floor 2 - 1080p

The King of Fighters Neowave

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - 1440p resolution, improved global illumination, better shadows, better lighting, and better LOD distances.

Kingdom Hearts 3 - 4K, HDR

L

LA Noire - 4K, HDR

The Last Night - 4K, HDR

Lego Harry Potter Collection - 4K

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - 4K

- 4K Life is Strange 2

The Long Dark

Lumines Remastered - 4K

M

Madden NFL 18 - 4K, HDR, 60fps

- 4K, HDR, 60fps Madden NFL 19 - 4K, HDR

Mafia 3 - 4K, HDR, improved performance for depth of field, ambient occlusion, shadows, volumetric effects, motion blur and increased geometry detail.

- 4K, HDR, improved performance for depth of field, ambient occlusion, shadows, volumetric effects, motion blur and increased geometry detail. Mantis Burn Racing - 4K, 60fps

Marble Void - 4K

Mark of the Ninja Remastered - 4K

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Masters of Anima

Mega Man 11 - 4K

Megaton Rainfall - 4K

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Metal Gear Survive - HDR

- HDR Metro Exodus - 4K, HDR

Metropolis: Lux Obscura - 4K

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Targets 4K with dynamic resolution scaling, HDR, increased texture detail, increased draw distances, improved shadow and lighting detail, increased vegetation, improved ambient occlusion, higher polygon counts and level of detail, texture filtering improvements

- Targets 4K with dynamic resolution scaling, HDR, increased texture detail, increased draw distances, improved shadow and lighting detail, increased vegetation, improved ambient occlusion, higher polygon counts and level of detail, texture filtering improvements Minecraft - 4K, HDR, 60fps

Mining Rail

Minion Masters - 4K

Mirror's Edge (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Monster Energy Supercross

Monster Hunter: World - HDR

- HDR Morphite - 4K

MotoGP 18 - HDR

MotoGP 19 - HDR

Mutant Football League

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

MX Unleashed - 4K

MX vs ATV All Out - 4K

My Brother Rabbit - 4K

N

NBA 2K18 - 4K, HDR

NBA Live 18 - 4K

NBA Live 19 - 4K

Need for Speed Payback

Neon Chrome - 4K

Neonwall - 4K

NHL 18 - 4K

NHL 19 - 4K

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition - 4K, HDR

Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones - 4K

Nine Parchments

Ninja Gaiden Black (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Ninja Gaiden 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

No Man's Sky - 4K, HDR

North

O

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Observer

Okami HD - 4K

Omensight - 4K

On A Roll 3D - 4K

One Eyed Kutkh - 4K

Onrush - 4K, HDR

Ooblets

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 4K, HDR

Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles - 4K

Outlast 2 - 4K

- 4K Override: Mech City Brawl

Overkill's The Walking Dead - 4K

Overwatch - 4K

P

Paladins - 4K

Panzer Dragoon Orta (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Party Arcade - 4K

Party Golf - 4K

Party Jousting - 4K

Path of Exile - 4K, 60fps

Perfect Dark - 4K

Perfect Dark Zero

PixARK

Planet Alpha - 4K

Planet Rix-13 - 4K

PlayerUunknown's Battlegrounds - 4K, HDR, 30fps

- 4K, HDR, 30fps Portal 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Portal Knights - 4K

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Pure Chess

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 - 4K, HDR

Project Cars 2 - HDR

Psychonauts (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Q

Q.U.B.E. 2 - 4K

Quantum Break

R

Raiders of the Broken Planet - 4K, HDR, improved visuals

Railway Empire - 4K, HDR

Rainbox Six Siege

Rage 2

Rare Replay - 4K

Real Farm

ReCore: Definitive Edition - HDR

- HDR Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Red Faction 2 (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-terd

Redout: Lightspeed Edition - 4K

Refunct - 4K

Remothered: Tormented Fathers - 4K, HDR

Resident Evil 2 - 4K, HDR

Resident Evil 7 : Biohazard - 4K, HDR

: Biohazard - 4K, HDR Ride 3 - HDR

Rime - 4K, HDR

- 4K, HDR Rise of the Tomb Raider - 4K, HDR, improved anti-aliasing, higher frame rates, enhanced geometry, improved reflection, foliage and shadows, New volumetric lighting and higher texture filtering

- 4K, HDR, improved anti-aliasing, higher frame rates, enhanced geometry, improved reflection, foliage and shadows, New volumetric lighting and higher texture filtering Riverbond

Robocraft Infinity - 4K

Roblox

Rocket League - 4K, HDR

- 4K, HDR Rugby 18

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure - 4K, HDR

S

Sea of Thieves - 4K, HDR

- 4K, HDR Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - HDR

Session

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 4K, HDR

Sid Meier's Pirates! (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Sigi - A Fart for Melusina - 4K

The Sims 4

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption

Skate 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Skyrim: Special Edition - 4K, HDR

- 4K, HDR Slime Rancher - 4K

Smite

Snake Pass - 4K, HDR

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - 4K, HDR

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - 4K

Sonic Forces - 4K

Sonic Generations (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Sonic Mania - 4K

Space Hulk: Tactics

The Spectrum Retreat

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Spike Volleyball - 4K

Spintires: MudRunner - 4K

Spiral Splatter - 4K

Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Splinter Cell Conviction (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Splinter Cell Blacklist (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

SSX 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

Starpoint Gemini Warlords - 4K

Star Wars Battlefront 2 - HDR

- HDR Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Star Wars Republic Commando (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

Star Wars The Force Unleashed (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)

State of Decay 2 - 4K, HDR

Steep - HDR

- HDR Strange Brigade - 4K, HDR

Sudden Strike 4 - 4K

Super Lucky's Tale - 4K, 60fps

Supermarket Shriek - 4K

Super Mega Baseball 2

Super Night Riders - 4K

Superhot - 4K

- 4K Super Street: The Game - 4K

The Surge - 4K, HDR

Surviving Mars - 4K

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

T

Tacoma - 4K

- 4K Tales of Vesperia - Definitive Edition

The Talos Principle - 4K

Tempest 4000 - 4K

Tennis World Tour - 4K

Tesla vs Lovecraft - 4K

This is the Police 2 - 4K

Thumper - 4K

Titan Quest - 4K

Titanfall 2 - 4K output, 60fps with dynamic super scaling, increased rendering details and dynamic resolution cap.

- 4K output, 60fps with dynamic super scaling, increased rendering details and dynamic resolution cap. Train Sim World

Transcripted - 4K

Tropico 6 - 4K, HDR

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge

U

UFC 3

Undead Horde - 4K

Unreal Champions 2: The Liandri Conflict

Unruly Heroes - 4K, HDR

V

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Vampyr

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - 4K

Velocity G - 4K

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse - 4K

Vigor - 4K

Viva Pinata - 4K

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise - 4K

W

The Walking Dead: The Final Season - 4K, HDR

Warface

Warframe

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - 4K

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide 2 - 4K

Warriors Orochi 4 - 4K

War Thunder - 4K

We Happy Few - 4K

Where Are My Friends? - 4K

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 2 new graphic modes: 4K Mode and Performance Mode, support for 4K resolution, HDR support, enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering, higher resolutions textures, dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p to 4K).

- 2 new graphic modes: 4K Mode and Performance Mode, support for 4K resolution, HDR support, enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering, higher resolutions textures, dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p to 4K). Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - 4K

- 4K World of Tanks - 4K, HDR, 30fps, improved, improved ambient inclusion and shadow resolutions, higher poly models and higher resolution textures at all distances.

World of Warships: Legends - HDR

World War Z - 4L

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Champion - 4K

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

X

XCOM 2

X-Morph: Defense - 4K

Z

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection - 4K, HDR

