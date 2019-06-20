Xbox One X Enhanced games - Every game with 4K resolution, HDR, higher framerates, and more

Xbox One X Enhanced games will bring out the very best in Microsoft's powerful high-end console. These games come in all shapes and sizes - exclusive or multiplatform, current or backwards compatible, available now or still to come - but no matter the circumstances, they're going to look excellent. Visual luxuries like 4K resolution and HDR lighting effects are made possible by the world-class hardware in the Xbox One X, which can boost in-game graphics to previously unseen levels only rivaled by high-end PCs.
What Enhanced actually means can vary wildly from game to game, but usually you're looking at 4K output and/or HDR capabilities as a bare minimum. You'll often get plenty of performance bonuses to boot, including graphical upgrades like better lighting and shadows, improved textures, increased detail at distance, and more. Some games like The Witcher 3 and Monster Hunter World also give you the choice between maximum resolution or the highest, smoothest framerates (as the two modes are often a 'one or the other' deal).
You'll be shocked to see just how many games support the power that is Xbox One X Enhanced, some of which you might be hearing about for the first time. There are well over 100 Xbox One X Enhanced titles, and the list just keeps on growing as more Xbox and Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility games are added and developers come up with new ways to harness the power of the Xbox One X via post-release patches. We've listed all of the supported games here, be they upcoming or available now. But first, if you're not sure what those technical terms like 4K and HDR actually mean, here's a quick breakdown. If you're already in the know, just scroll down to see the many Enhanced games and all the graphical improvements they have to offer. For anyone looking to jump aboard the Enhanced train, be sure to check out all the best Xbox One X deals. Alternatively, you can head over to the best Xbox One bundle page for the cheaper Xbox One S.
- 4K resolution on home screens is actually 3840 x 2160 pixels.
- HDR means High Dynamic Range, and basically improves the color range of an image. So blacks are blacker, tones stronger, and so on.
- FPS stands for 'frames per second.' Most games hit 30fps now, with 60fps being the gold standard to aim for. It's worth noting that when framerates are noticed and discussed, it's usually because they're changing or unstable, not necessarily because they're lower.
- Checkerboard rendering is a way of essentially splitting a screen image into a tiny grid and only rendering every other square. A filter then reconstructs the missing parts to create the target resolution, using less processing power as a result. It's practically indistinguishable to the human eye, but technically not 'true' 4K.
- Dynamic scaling/resolution means that a game varies the resolution it renders at, usually depending on the processing power needed at any given moment. This doesn't always affect the output resolution, as things can be scaled up. So, roughly speaking, a '4K' game might render a 2K image when things are quiet, and upscale to 4K, but drop to a lower rendered resolution (still upscaled to 4K) when a lot is happening onscreen (explosions, loads of enemies, etc.)
You can find a more in-depth explanation of what things like 4K and HDR actually mean here. With that, here's every Xbox One X Enhanced game and what features it includes (including specifics where applicable), all ordered alphabetically.
All Xbox One X Enhanced games
#
- 8 To Glory: The Official Game of the PBR - 4K, HDR
- 11-11 Memories Retold
A
- A Plague Tail: Innocence - 4K, 30fps
- A Way Out
- Aaero - 4K
- Absolver - 4K
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 4K, HDR
- Adios Amigos - 4K
- Agents of Mayhem - improved resolution, traffic, and pedestrians
- Airheart - Tales of Broken Wings - 4K, HDR
- AlienCruise
- Alteric - 4K
- Ancestors Legacy - 4K
- American Fugitive - 4K
- Anthem - 4K
- AO Tennis - 4K, HDR
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - HDR
- The Artful Escape
- ARK: Survival Evolved - Detail graphics option renders 1440p and "the highest-end graphics effects we’ve got". Includes long-distance shadows, high-rez textures, volumetric clouds, and dynamic weather systems & atmospheric effects. HDR. Xbox One X-hosted servers support 70 players, up from 50.
- Armed and Dangerous
- Ashen - 4K
- Ashes Cricket - 4K, HDR
- Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - 4K, HDR
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 4K, HDR
- Assassin's Creed Origins - 4K checkerboard, 30fps, HDR, improved draw distances (up to double compared to Xbox One S), improved geometry, faster loading and transitions.
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - 4K
- Assault Android Cactus - 4K
- Astroneer - 4K
- Attack on Titan 2
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
B
- Bad North - 4K
- Banjo-Kazooie - 4K
- Banjo-Tooie - 4K
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts - 4K
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Arkham City
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar - 4K
- Battlefield 5 - 4K, HDR
- Battlefield 1 - 4K, HDR
- Battlerite
- Battlezone Gold Edition - 4K, HDR
- Below - 4K
- Biomutant - 4K
- Black (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Black Desert Online - 4K, HDR
- Bless Unleashed - 4K, HDR
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- BloodRayne 2 (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Brawlout
- Breakdown (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - 4K
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
C
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 4K
- Call of Duty: WW2 - 4K, HDR
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 4K, HDR
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 - 4K, HDR
- Candleman - 4K
- Chess Ultra - 4K, HDR
- Cities: Skylines - 4K
- City of Brass - 4K, HDR
- Claws of Furry - 4K, HDR
- Claybook - 4K
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Conker: Live & Reloaded (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Construction Simulator 2
- Crackdown (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Crackdown 3 - 4K, HDR
- Crayola Scoot - 4K
- The Crew 2
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 4K, HDR
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled - 4K, HDR
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Crossout
- Cyberpunk 2077
D
- Danger Zone - 4K
- Danger Zone 2 - 4K
- Dark and Light - 4K
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Darksiders (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - 4K
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - 4K
- Darksiders 3
- The Darwin Project - 4K, HDR
- Day Z - 4K
- Dead or Alive 6 - 4K, HDR
- Dead Rising 4 - 4K
- Dead to Rights (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Deep Ones - 4K
- Deep Rock Galactic - HDR
- Descenders - HDR
- Destiny 2 - 4K, HDR
- Destroy All Humans! (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - HDR
- Devil May Cry 5 - 4K, HDR
- Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition - 4K
- Dirt Rally 2.0 - 4K, HDR
- Dishonored 2 - Up to 4K with dynamic resolution, 30fps, improved framerate stability, 4K textures, improved geometry, improved draw distances, improved anti-aliasing, improved shadow quality.
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - Up to 4K with dynamic resolution, 30fps, improved framerate stability, 4K textures, improved geometry, improved draw distances, improved anti-aliasing, improved shadow quality.
- Disneyland Adventures - 4K, HDR
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- The Division - 4K
- The Division 2 - 4K, HDR
- Doom - 4K, 60fps
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - 4K
- Dragonball FighterZ
- Dying Light 2
- Dynasty Warriors 9
E
- Earthfall - 4K, HDR
- The Elder Scrolls Online - support for native 4K rendering, enhanced bit-depth throughout our entire rendering pipeline for true HDR, SSAO shadow enhancements, real-time water reflections, and increased view distance.
- Elea
- Elex
- Elite Dangerous - 4K
- Energy Cycle Edge - 4K
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala - 4K
- Everspace - 4K
- The Evil Within 2 - 4K, HDR
F
- F1 2017 - 4K, HDR
- F1 2018 - 4K, HDR
- Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Fable 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Fable 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Fable Fortune - 4K
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound - 4K
- Fallout 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Fallout 4 - 4K, 30fps
- Fallout 76 - 4K, HDR
- Far Cry 5 - 4K, HDR
- Far Cry New Dawn - 4K, HDR
- Farming Simulator 17 - 4K
- Fe - 4K
- FIFA 18 - 4K, 60fps
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy 15 - 4K, HDR, 30fps
- Firewatch
- For Honor - 4K, 30fps, improved water reflections, LOD, shadow resolution, and improved texture filtering.
- Forsaken Remastered - 4K
- For the King - 4K
- Fortnite - 4K
- Forza Horizon (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Forza Horizon 3 - native 4K (3840 x 2160) improved car reflections and shadow resolutions, improved texture detail for road and terrain surfaces. improved visual effects and increased LOD and draw distances.
- Forza Horizon 4 - 4K, HDR
- Forza Motorsport 7 - 4K, 60fps, HDR, high-resolution assets, improved lighting and shadows resolution
- Fuzion Frenzy (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
G
- Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Gears of War 4 - Up to 4K with adaptive resolution scaling, 30fps for Campaign/Horde modes, and 60fps for Versus, HDR, ultra quality textures, enhanced character textures, enhanced lighting and reflections, dynamic shadows, increased draw distances
- Gears 5 - 4K, HDR
- Generation Zero
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 4K, HDR, improved view distances, and "stronger terrain representation."
- The Golf Club 2019 - 4K
- Gorogoa - 4K
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Grab the Bottle - 4K
- Gravel - HDR
- Greedfall
- Grip
- Gridd: Retroenhanced - 4K, HDR
- Grim Legends 4: The Dark City - 4K
- Guacamelee 2
- Guilt Battle Arena
H
- Halo 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Halo 5: Guardians - 4K, HDR, 60fps, better rendering detail at distance, faster loading times.
- Halo Infinite - 4K
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - HDR
- Halo Wars 2 - 4K, increased visual fidelity, increased loading speeds.
- Hand of Fate 2 - 4K
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - 4K, HDR
- Hello Neighbor - 4K
- Hitman - 'High Quality' renders 4K resolution at 30fps (targeted) with higher quality shadows. High Framerate targets 60fps, at a lower resolution upscaled to 4K image. HDR.
- Hitman 2 - 4K, HDR
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - 4K
- Hive Jump - 4K
- Homefront: The Revolution - 4K
- Hover - 4K, HDR
- Human Fall Flat - 4K
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Hunter: The Reckoning (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Hyper Sentinel - 4K
- Hyper Universe - 4K, HDR
I
- Immortal Redneck - 4K
- Immortal: Unchained - 4K
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III - 4K
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb
- Injustice 2 - HDR
- Insane Robots
- The Invisible Hours
J
- Jade Empire (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Jagged Alliance: Rage - 4K
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe - 4K
- Jump Force
- Jurassic World Evolution - 4K, HDR
- Just Cause 4 - HDR
K
- Kameo: Elements of Power - 4K
- Killer Instinct - 4K
- Killing Floor 2 - 1080p
- The King of Fighters Neowave
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - 1440p resolution, improved global illumination, better shadows, better lighting, and better LOD distances.
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - 4K, HDR
L
- LA Noire - 4K, HDR
- The Last Night - 4K, HDR
- Lego Harry Potter Collection - 4K
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - 4K
- Life is Strange 2
- The Long Dark
- Lumines Remastered - 4K
M
- Madden NFL 18 - 4K, HDR, 60fps
- Madden NFL 19 - 4K, HDR
- Mafia 3 - 4K, HDR, improved performance for depth of field, ambient occlusion, shadows, volumetric effects, motion blur and increased geometry detail.
- Mantis Burn Racing - 4K, 60fps
- Marble Void - 4K
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - 4K
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Masters of Anima
- Mega Man 11 - 4K
- Megaton Rainfall - 4K
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Metal Gear Survive - HDR
- Metro Exodus - 4K, HDR
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura - 4K
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Targets 4K with dynamic resolution scaling, HDR, increased texture detail, increased draw distances, improved shadow and lighting detail, increased vegetation, improved ambient occlusion, higher polygon counts and level of detail, texture filtering improvements
- Minecraft - 4K, HDR, 60fps
- Mining Rail
- Minion Masters - 4K
- Mirror's Edge (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Monster Energy Supercross
- Monster Hunter: World - HDR
- Morphite - 4K
- MotoGP 18 - HDR
- MotoGP 19 - HDR
- Mutant Football League
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- MX Unleashed - 4K
- MX vs ATV All Out - 4K
- My Brother Rabbit - 4K
N
- NBA 2K18 - 4K, HDR
- NBA Live 18 - 4K
- NBA Live 19 - 4K
- Need for Speed Payback
- Neon Chrome - 4K
- Neonwall - 4K
- NHL 18 - 4K
- NHL 19 - 4K
- Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition - 4K, HDR
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones - 4K
- Nine Parchments
- Ninja Gaiden Black (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- No Man's Sky - 4K, HDR
- North
O
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Observer
- Okami HD - 4K
- Omensight - 4K
- On A Roll 3D - 4K
- One Eyed Kutkh - 4K
- Onrush - 4K, HDR
- Ooblets
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 4K, HDR
- Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles - 4K
- Outlast 2 - 4K
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Overkill's The Walking Dead - 4K
- Overwatch - 4K
P
- Paladins - 4K
- Panzer Dragoon Orta (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Party Arcade - 4K
- Party Golf - 4K
- Party Jousting - 4K
- Path of Exile - 4K, 60fps
- Perfect Dark - 4K
- Perfect Dark Zero
- PixARK
- Planet Alpha - 4K
- Planet Rix-13 - 4K
- PlayerUunknown's Battlegrounds - 4K, HDR, 30fps
- Portal 2 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Portal Knights - 4K
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Pure Chess
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 - 4K, HDR
- Project Cars 2 - HDR
- Psychonauts (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
Q
- Q.U.B.E. 2 - 4K
- Quantum Break
R
- Raiders of the Broken Planet - 4K, HDR, improved visuals
- Railway Empire - 4K, HDR
- Rainbox Six Siege
- Rage 2
- Rare Replay - 4K
- Real Farm
- ReCore: Definitive Edition - HDR
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Red Faction 2 (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-terd
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition - 4K
- Refunct - 4K
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers - 4K, HDR
- Resident Evil 2 - 4K, HDR
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - 4K, HDR
- Ride 3 - HDR
- Rime - 4K, HDR
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - 4K, HDR, improved anti-aliasing, higher frame rates, enhanced geometry, improved reflection, foliage and shadows, New volumetric lighting and higher texture filtering
- Riverbond
- Robocraft Infinity - 4K
- Roblox
- Rocket League - 4K, HDR
- Rugby 18
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure - 4K, HDR
S
- Sea of Thieves - 4K, HDR
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - HDR
- Session
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 4K, HDR
- Sid Meier's Pirates! (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Sigi - A Fart for Melusina - 4K
- The Sims 4
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
- Skate 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Skyrim: Special Edition - 4K, HDR
- Slime Rancher - 4K
- Smite
- Snake Pass - 4K, HDR
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - 4K, HDR
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - 4K
- Sonic Forces - 4K
- Sonic Generations (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Sonic Mania - 4K
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- The Spectrum Retreat
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Spike Volleyball - 4K
- Spintires: MudRunner - 4K
- Spiral Splatter - 4K
- Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Splinter Cell Conviction (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Splinter Cell Blacklist (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title) - 4K
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- SSX 3 (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - 4K
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - HDR
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Star Wars Republic Commando (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed (Xbox Backwards Compatibility title)
- State of Decay 2 - 4K, HDR
- Steep - HDR
- Strange Brigade - 4K, HDR
- Sudden Strike 4 - 4K
- Super Lucky's Tale - 4K, 60fps
- Supermarket Shriek - 4K
- Super Mega Baseball 2
- Super Night Riders - 4K
- Superhot - 4K
- Super Street: The Game - 4K
- The Surge - 4K, HDR
- Surviving Mars - 4K
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
T
- Tacoma - 4K
- Tales of Vesperia - Definitive Edition
- The Talos Principle - 4K
- Tempest 4000 - 4K
- Tennis World Tour - 4K
- Tesla vs Lovecraft - 4K
- This is the Police 2 - 4K
- Thumper - 4K
- Titan Quest - 4K
- Titanfall 2 - 4K output, 60fps with dynamic super scaling, increased rendering details and dynamic resolution cap.
- Train Sim World
- Transcripted - 4K
- Tropico 6 - 4K, HDR
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
U
- UFC 3
- Undead Horde - 4K
- Unreal Champions 2: The Liandri Conflict
- Unruly Heroes - 4K, HDR
V
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Vampyr
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - 4K
- Velocity G - 4K
- Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse - 4K
- Vigor - 4K
- Viva Pinata - 4K
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise - 4K
W
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - 4K, HDR
- Warface
- Warframe
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - 4K
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide 2 - 4K
- Warriors Orochi 4 - 4K
- War Thunder - 4K
- We Happy Few - 4K
- Where Are My Friends? - 4K
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility title)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 2 new graphic modes: 4K Mode and Performance Mode, support for 4K resolution, HDR support, enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering, higher resolutions textures, dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p to 4K).
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - 4K
- World of Tanks - 4K, HDR, 30fps, improved, improved ambient inclusion and shadow resolutions, higher poly models and higher resolution textures at all distances.
- World of Warships: Legends - HDR
- World War Z - 4L
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Champion - 4K
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K19
X
- XCOM 2
- X-Morph: Defense - 4K
Z
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection - 4K, HDR
