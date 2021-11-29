Here's when Encanto is available on Disney Plus

Encanto has a Disney Plus release date – and it's arriving this holiday season.

The new Disney movie will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home this December 24, so it's perfectly timed for a Christmas movie marathon. There's no additional cost, either, so you don't need to worry about Premier Access – unlike Black Widow and Jungle Cruise.

The film is currently in theaters, and follows Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of her family without a magical 'gift.' Encanto is a musical, with original songs from Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto is landing to streaming just under a month after its theatrical release (November 26), which is a far shorter release window than usual. Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a much longer exclusive theatrical run, arriving to the streamer on November 13, AKA Disney Plus Day, after a September 3 release. Likewise, Eternals, which released on November 5, will not be on Disney Plus this December, either.

As for what is arriving to the streamer this holiday season, the highly anticipated The Book of Boba Fett, a new Star Wars series about the titular bounty hunter, lands this December 29.

Next year, meanwhile, brings Disney Pixar's Turning Red and Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear, as well as Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and a live-action Pinocchio – the latter two titles will be going straight to Disney Plus, though it's unclear when Turning Red and Lightyear will bow on the service at the moment. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian season 3, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are also all expected on the streamer next year.

While you wait for Encanto to arrive to Disney Plus, check out our guide to all the new Disney movies on the way – and if you're not yet a Disney Plus subscriber, see the best prices and deals right here.